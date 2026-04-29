IPA Honors Senator Tim Scott with 2026 Investing in America Award

Recognized for leadership on capital access and investment opportunity

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Portfolio Alternatives (IPA) today named U.S. Senator Tim Scott, Chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, the recipient of the 2026 Investing in America Award. IPA presented the award at IPASummit in Washington, D.C., its flagship gathering of industry leaders at the intersection of business and policy.

The Investing in America Award recognizes Congressional leaders who advances policies that support long-term economic growth, capital formation, and access to investment opportunities. Senator Scott has championed initiatives that expand economic opportunity, including the Opportunity Zone Program, and has supported efforts strengthen capital markets, housing access, and innovation across sectors.

"It is my great honor to accept the 2026 IPA Investing in America Award. As someone who grew up in a single-parent household and built my own small business, I know firsthand that opportunity can change the trajectory of a life. That's why I'm proud of the work we've done in Congress to expand access to the American Dream for more Americans. From Opportunity Zones to making housing more affordable. Our country is stronger when more Americans have the opportunity to start a business, buy a home, build wealth, and thrive in the strongest economy in the world," said Chairman Scott.

"Senator Scott is a leader who is deeply committed to expanding access to opportunity and strengthening the foundation of our capital markets," said Anya Coverman, President and CEO of the Institute for Portfolio Alternatives. "His work on policies that support capital formation, innovation, and economic growth has helped broaden participation in the markets. We are proud to recognize his contributions with the Investing in America Award."

As Chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, Senator Scott plays a central role in shaping legislation and oversight impacting financial markets and the broader economy. His leadership spans key issues affecting the alternative investments industry, including regulatory modernization, digital assets, and tax policy. His work in these areas supports investment, entrepreneurship, and long-term wealth creation.

IPASummit brings together leaders from across the alternative investments ecosystem, including asset managers, wealth managers, broker-dealers, RIAs, and policymakers, for dialogue on forces shaping the industry.

About the Institute for Portfolio Alternatives

The Institute for Portfolio Alternatives (IPA) serves as the leading industry voice for alternative investments. IPA is the preeminent trade organization championing alternatives—including private real estate, private credit, private equity, infrastructure, and other alternative assets. IPA hosts innovative events and conferences, offering world-class networking opportunities and educational resources, while also engaging in impactful advocacy at both federal and state levels.

More information on IPA can be found at www.ipa.com, or follow IPA on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Institute for Portfolio Alternatives