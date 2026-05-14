IPALCO Enterprises, Inc. Announces Expiration of Previously Announced Consent Solicitations

INDIANAPOLIS, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IPALCO Enterprises, Inc. ("IPALCO") today announced the termination of its previously announced solicitations of consents (each, an "Expired Solicitation" and, collectively, the "Expired Solicitations") from registered holders (the "Holders") of its 4.25% Senior Notes due 2030 (the "2030 Notes") and 5.75% Senior Notes due 2034 (together with the 2030 Notes, the "Notes") to certain proposed amendments to the indentures governing the Notes.

The Expired Solicitations expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on May 13, 2026. As of such time, IPALCO had not received the requisite consents from the Holders. Rather than extend the expiration time for the Expired Solicitations, IPALCO has determined to terminate the Expired Solicitations. No consideration will be paid or become payable to Holders who previously delivered consents pursuant to the Expired Solicitations.

About IPALCO

IPALCO Enterprises, Inc. is a holding company which, through its principal subsidiary Indianapolis Power & Light Company, a regulated electric utility that provides retail electric service to more than 533,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers, engages primarily in generating, transmitting, distributing and selling electric energy, with its customer base concentrated in Indianapolis, Indiana. IPALCO Enterprises, Inc. is owned by The AES Corporation, a global power company, with CDP Infrastructures Fund L.P., a wholly owned subsidiary of La Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), as minority interest holder.

About AES

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 500 global energy company accelerating the future of energy. Together with our many stakeholders, we're improving lives by delivering the greener, smarter energy solutions the world needs. Our diverse workforce is committed to continuous innovation and operational excellence, while partnering with our customers on their strategic energy transitions and continuing to meet their energy needs today.

Investor Contact: Susan Harcourt 703-682-1204, [email protected]

Media Contact: Amy Ackerman 703-682-6399, [email protected]

SOURCE IPALCO Enterprises