iPayment, Inc. Executives Named Semifinalists for Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of the Year Award

"As an organization, iPayment has seen a lot of change over the past few years," says Robert Purcell, CFO, iPayment, Inc. "We're implementing strategies that help sustain financial growth, are building the best team in payments, and continue to explore sensible partnerships that allow the organization to develop and procure innovative solutions for our customers and partners."

For the past three decades, Ernst & Young (EY) has been at the forefront of identifying game-changing business leaders. When O.B. Rawls IV and Robert Purcell were appointed CEO and CFO, respectively, of iPayment in late 2016, they immediately began stabilizing the organization and positioning it for accelerated growth. These efforts were broad ranging from executive leadership changes to two successful refinancing initiatives, launching best-in-class products, and focusing on customer experience, resulting in a transparent and focused strategy that engaged everyone in the organization and aligned resources and talent to move the Company in the right direction.

"We are honored to be a semi-finalist and thrilled to be on this journey," noted O.B. Rawls IV, CEO and President, iPayment, Inc. "While this may be an individual recognition, we see this as an achievement for the entire organization. iPayment isn't where it is today without the hard work of each and every one of our team members. We're attempting to redefine what it means to be a payment solutions provider and that's no small task."

The Entrepreneur of the Year program takes place in more than 145 cities in 60 countries around the world and is one of the world's most prestigious business awards for entrepreneurs. All semifinalists will now take part in a series of interviews with the award finalists expected to be announced Monday, May 14, 2018. The program culminates at the Entrepreneur of the Year Greater Los Angeles Region Awards Gala on June 14, 2018.

iPayment is a trusted provider of payment processing solutions in the U.S. With over 18 years of experience and more than 137,000 SMB customers, the company is consistently recognized for its depth of payments experience, breadth of product offerings, and commitment to transparency and SMB support. From new product innovation to customer service satisfaction, iPayment is an organization focused on small business enablement and delivering relevant and impactful services and solutions that help partners and SMB customers grow their individual businesses. For more information on iPayment, please visit http://www.ipaymentinc.com.

