iPayment, Inc. Named a Finalist for ISO of the Year Award at TRANSACT 2018

Transact18, which runs from April 16th through April 19th at Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, NV, is the annual conference of the ETA, the leading trade association for the payments industry. The event draws thousands of payments professionals from around the globe for four days of education, networking and new product showcases. This year's conference features keynotes from numerous industry executives. Event attendees can meet the iPayment team at booth #942 in the exhibit hall.

"We're extremely honored and excited about being named a finalist for the ISO of the Year Award," said O.B. Rawls IV, CEO and President, iPayment, Inc. "We're constantly looking for new ways to not only support the ETA, but grow and adapt as a payments solutions provider. This recognition is typically measured by how an organization demonstrates leadership in industry best practices, business growth and product innovation and I believe iPayment has excelled in each of those areas over the past year. We wish all of the awards finalists the best of luck and look forward to seeing all of our partners at the conference."

In addition to this award nomination and exhibiting, iPayment is an annual sponsor of the ETA. The Company's CEO and President, O.B. Rawls IV will also be participating in a panel about how traditional payment services providers are evolving their businesses to meet customers' needs in the recently expanded Integrate Payments/Software track on Tuesday, April 17th.

The winner of the ISO of the Year Award will be announced during the Visa® President's Dinner & Star Awards Gala on April 17th.

About iPayment

iPayment is a trusted provider of payment processing solutions in the U.S. With over 18 years of experience and more than 137,000 SMB customers, the company is consistently recognized for its depth of payments experience, breadth of product offerings, and commitment to transparency and SMB support. From new product innovation to customer service satisfaction, iPayment is an organization focused on small business enablement and delivering relevant and impactful services and solutions that help partners and SMB customers grow their individual businesses. For more information on iPayment, please visit http://www.ipaymentinc.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ipayment-inc-named-a-finalist-for-iso-of-the-year-award-at-transact-2018-300627646.html

SOURCE iPayment, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ipaymentinc.com

