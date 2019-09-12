IPC and eko Invite Millennials to "Cook Together" Alone With Their New Interactive Cookbook

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eko, the leader in choice-driven entertainment, and Industrial Media's The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), an Emmy-Award winning IP creation and production studio, today announced "Cook Together," an interactive recipe video series that lets home cooks prepare customizable meals alongside professional chefs. Episodes one through five featuring Daniel Holzman, founder of The Meatball Shop, are now available at www.Helloeko.com .

In "Cook Together," the cookbook is modernized by eko's choice-driven video technology. Professional chefs guide viewers as they build their meal from the ground up, personalizing every aspect of their dinner in a seamless experience. Recipes like meatballs, roast chicken and scallopini are automatically scaled to the number of people the viewer is cooking for, and missing ingredients can even be ordered with a few clicks or taps. Each recipe is designed to fit the needs of any member of the family, from gluten-free and vegan options to the choice of preferred vegetables and protein.

"With 'Cook Together,' we set out to create an ultra-curated cookbook that anyone, no matter their level of experience in the kitchen, can use to quickly and easily make a meal tailored to their tastes," said Daniel Laikind, VP of Development and Production at eko. "Working alongside IPC and these talented chefs, I'm happy to say that we've done just that. Beginners will find recipes easy to prepare and quick to make, while experienced home cooks will learn new techniques from the pros."

"We are proud to have collaborated with eko in creating 'Cook Together,'" said Jamie Renberg, IPC's Manager of Current Programming. "Our company pioneered the cook along space and we love any opportunity to innovate in unscripted content. We're excited to bring fun into the kitchen and make cooking something everyone can enjoy through this unique approach to recipe-building regardless of diet, preference, and skill level with in-kitchen guidance from professional chefs."

Chefs set to appear in the first season of "Cook Together" include Nyesha Arrington, Top Chef Season 9 Contestant and Tastemade Featured Chef; Brooke Williamson, Top Chef Season 10 Contestant, Season 14 Winner, and Tastemade Featured Chef; and Daniel Holzman, founder of The Meatball Shop.

eko is a pioneering interactive entertainment company that lets audiences shape stories as they unfold. eko's technology allows viewers to affect, control, and influence interactive entertainment like never before. The company provides a platform for interactive stories and partners with media companies, independent creators and top brands to create deeply engaging experiences for audiences. Stories are distributed through Helloeko.com, affiliate partners, and social networks; available on desktop, mobile, and connected devices. The company has over 15 patents for its technology, including its proprietary player and authoring tools. eko Studio, the company's suite of authoring tools, is also offered for free to a community of creators who craft their own interactive experiences using eko's platform. For more information, visit www.helloeko.com .

The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) is an Emmy-winning IP creation and production studio based in Van Nuys, California. Founded in 2016, IPC develops and produces a wide range of television, film, documentary, and interactive mobile content. The company currently has series in production or development with a wide range of US broadcast, cable networks, and streamers including "Free Meek" for Amazon and the company's first scripted project, "Dirty Thirty", for HBO. In 2017, the company was awarded an Emmy and in 2018 a Producers Guild Award for its series "Leah Remini: Scientology & the Aftermath" which was nominated for another Emmy this year. IPC was acquired by Industrial Media in 2018.

