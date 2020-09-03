IPC and GreenKey Technologies Launch Dictation as a Service

Utilizing the Blotter application, Dictation as a Service provides a powerful, industry-first end-user solution for converting unstructured voice trade data into a searchable, exportable structured data format in real-time. Dictation as a Service provides a simplified way to integrate NLP while Connexus Cloud provides the infrastructure to scale.

Members of IPC's financial ecosystem of nearly 7,000 firms and 200,000 traders can leverage Dictation as a Service for:

Driving efficiencies in voice trading workflows

API integration to premier chat services

Creating automated text records of voice trades

Providing a trader's consolidated daily tape

Searching through structured voice data to reconstruct trades

Supporting internal and external regulatory compliance requirements

"Timely communication is critical for traders," said Bob Santella, Chief Executive Officer, IPC. "The combined capabilities of IPC and GreenKey empower traders to take advantage of state-of-the-art speech recognition technologies to create workflow efficiencies."

"Our collaboration with IPC continues to provide traders with the necessary tools for success," said Anthony Tassone, Chief Executive Officer, GreenKey Technologies. "Much like Blotter, this industry-first solution will enhance trader productivity by providing unparalleled NLP capabilities."

IPC's Dictation as a Service is platform-independent, and supports IPC's award-winning Unigy™ solution, third-party trading communications systems, and PBX users.

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to make them secure, productive, compliant and connected. Learn more at ipc.com.

About GreenKey Technologies

GreenKey Technologies (GK) is the creator of a patented speech recognition (ASR) and natural language processing (NLP) platform that recognizes complex jargon across real-time audio and text sources and transforms them into actionable insights. GK helps financial market and emergency services professionals automate complex workflows. For more information, please visit www.greenkeytech.com.

