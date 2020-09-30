IPC Announces Major Expansion of Connexus Cloud in Latin America

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC, a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for the financial markets community, today announces a major regional expansion of its Connexus Cloud platform in Latin America. IPC is now directly connected to some of the region's largest exchanges and regulatory bodies, such as:

B3

Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (The Mexican Stock Exchange)

Bolsa de Santiago

Bolsa de Valores de Colombia

Bolsa de Valores de Lima

BYMA, Bolsas y Mercados Argentinos

Matba Rofex

"IPC's network ecosystem-as-a-service was strategically designed to address not only our clients' technical requirements, but their regulatory and compliance needs as well," said Jeffrey Britell, Senior Vice President, Global Network Services, IPC. "The breadth of our solutions is particularly important in regions like Latin America."

IPC continues to expand their LATAM capital markets with a managed Network-as-a-Service model presenting market participants with adaptive and on-demand connectivity crucial to the communication needs of trading firms in the region and globally. Offering a purpose-built network, focused exclusively on the capital markets, along with global customer service support linking LATAM to the rest of the financial ecosystem. IPC recognizes the need to interconnect global financial centers for end-to-end service level consistency bringing support to trading firms throughout the LATAM region connecting on a global scale.

IPC's Connexus Cloud is an unparalleled private, secure cloud solution for the global financial markets. By providing and integrating private and hybrid clouds, and enabling secure access to over 550 public clouds.

Connexus Cloud empowers the use of cloud for secure, guaranteed, high-performance data and voice communications. This includes optimized deliveries for blockchain, market data and transactions. The Connexus Cloud multi-cloud platform links together the global capital markets with sell-side and buy-side firms, inter-dealer brokers, liquidity venues, energy firms, trade lifecycle providers, and market-data vendors as well as clearing and settlement firms. They are interconnected in a financial cloud ecosystem of nearly 7000 capital market participants across 750 cities in over 60 countries across the globe.

With a diverse community of market participants across asset classes IPC offers an extensive buy-side ecosystem comprising pension funds, insurance companies, corporate treasuries, mutual funds, hedge funds and private equity firms. The sell-side community includes leading investment banks, brokers, dealers, inter-dealer brokers, prime of prime brokerages and regional banks. Along with a range of liquidity venues, such as traditional exchanges, ATS's, ECNs, MTFs and dark pools. Further asset classes cover market data vendors, providers of trade lifecycle services, clearing and settlement services.

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to help make them secure, productive, compliant and connected. Visit ipc.com and follow us on Linkedin and Twitter (@IPC_Systems_Inc).

