IPC Digital Health powered by Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC) and Uber Health Join Forces on Patient Transport

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newly formed IPC Digital Health announces a nationwide digital healthcare collaboration with Uber Health, aimed at driving patient health outcomes across America by offering non-emergency medical transportation to patients registered within IPC's member network.

IPC Digital Health will integrate Uber Health's transportation offerings into its iCare+ digital healthcare platform's remote patient care tool. Targeted to launch in early 2024, the tool will be accessible by patients, doctors, and IPC member pharmacists.

IPC Digital Health powered by Independent Pharmacy Cooperative

According to an IPC Digital Health spokesperson, pharmacists and medical providers engaged in collaborative care or clinical service agreements are better positioned to treat and provide immediate therapy or preventative medical intervention to any patient suffering from chronic conditions. While treating the patient through this remote care tool, pharmacists and physician partners can request non-emergency medical transportation for any patient in need of transportation to an essential medical or pharmacy appointment, which may be covered by insurance.

Research studies reveal transportation is an important social determinant of health.1 Patient medication adherence rates and health outcomes are impacted when individuals lack transportation to a medically necessary appointment.

"We've long known that access to reliable transportation can help address critical gaps in care and achieve better patient and population health outcomes," said Mike DeCastro, Head of Sales for Uber Health. "Uber Health is proud to work with IPC Digital Health and help people access the care they need in a scalable way."

IPC Digital Health President Ashton Maaraba adds, "IPC boasts the largest independent pharmacy GPO and member network in the country. Launching iCare+ and integrating Uber Health's transportation offerings empowers our independent pharmacists to lead the way toward boosting patient health outcomes. We are thrilled to team up with one of the premier leaders in transportation technology solutions and a world-class partner such as Uber Health."

IPC President and CEO Marc Essensa echoes this sentiment: "Our mission is to deliver excellence within our member value proposition and help them filter that value back to the communities they serve. We look forward to enhancing our member store's patient therapeutic regimen."

Established in 1983, IPC is the nation's largest group purchasing organization owned by independent pharmacy. IPC Digital Health, LLC was formed in 2023 and powers the company's digital and virtual health care strategy under the iCare+ brand as a commitment to expand member value proposition, and to help IPC customers remain competitive in the independent pharmacy marketplace.

