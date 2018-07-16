IPC Expands GreenKey Partnership, Striking Financial Markets Software Co-Development Agreement

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC, a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for the financial markets community, and GreenKey Technologies, creator of voice-automated workflows for the financial markets, today announced they have expanded their partnership, entering into a new co-development agreement to bring to market a new, comprehensive set of tools and capabilities to enhance voice-to-text user workflows. Purpose-built for regulated users in the global IPC community, the new ground-breaking cloud-based solution, which will enable IPC Unigy 360 users to integrate voice across application and instant message services, is expected to be available in the first quarter of 2019.

"Improving trader workflow efficiencies is vital to our customers, and the ability to seamlessly flow from chat and instant message to more complex voice trading communications -- but also access a visible, transcribed stream of those transaction threads -- breaks new ground in data optimization, customer relationship management and workflow empowerment," said Bob Santella, CEO of IPC. "Market innovation is at the heart of our growing relationship with GreenKey, and we are energized to continue to transform the financial markets together."

The new IPC-GreenKey co-development agreement builds on the companies' multi-year voice-to-data collaboration focused on enabling IPC customers to harvest their audio streams as structured text data to enhance front-, middle- and back-office workflows. The new workflow set of tools will use GreenKey technology to convert a user's voice quotes and trades into a streaming transcript unfolding in real time and displayed on the user's desktop. The new application can parse quotes and trades alongside conversational raw text. The capability will both create a more real-time internal price data feed for organizations as well as enable end users to easily scan and determine the most current state of multiple conversations for faster trading.

Anthony Tassone, GreenKey Founder, said: "Voice is arguably the most valuable source of data left to be digitized in today's financial markets. We look forward to expanding on our existing partnership by helping IPC visualize, integrate and deliver our extracted voice data directly into its suite of end-user desktop applications."

Among the features of the forthcoming new workflow solution are an activity dashboard integrating instant message and voice call transcripts, in-stream orders and quotes that also has the ability to feed all data into compliance, surveillance, business analytics and CRM systems.

The new solution brings together IPC's trading communications expertise and cloud financial ecosystem of over 6,000 diverse market participants with GreenKey's next-generation machine-learning technologies. Unigy 360 unifies communications across an organization, from traders, researchers, portfolio and risk managers to surveillance and compliance professionals, technologists, settlement personnel and operations staff, with anytime, anywhere, any device access.

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to help make them secure, productive, compliant and connected. Visit ipc.com and follow us on Linkedin and Twitter (@IPC_Systems_Inc).

About GreenKey

GreenKey Technologies provides an AI-driven voice interface that combines financial market telephony, cloud technology and machine learning into an innovative solution that transforms voice into data and redefines regulated collaboration. The firm's patented voice software functionality, mobility suite and advanced speech recognition integrate to make voice communication significantly simpler, smarter and more cost-effective. For more information, please visit http://greenkeytech.com or follow the firm on Twitter, @GreenKeyTech, or on LinkedIn.

Certain statements contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should" or "will" or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

