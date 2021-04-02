IPC Global Solutions Publishes 2021 ECOGARD® Filter Application Guide Commemorating The Brand's 10 Year Anniversary

The 2021 ECOGARD Filter Application Guide features an updated cover designed to commemorate the brand's 10 th year of success in the automotive aftermarket. Maintaining IPC's status as the aftermarket's new product leader, this edition of the ECOGARD Filter Application Guide features nearly 70 new part numbers across oil, air, cabin air, and fuel filter categories. Key features of the 2021 guide include updates to helpful, installer-focused components such as installation resources, program popularity and buyer's guides.

Executive Vice President, Mike Bowden remarked: "As our brand visibility continues to grow so does our catalog and the impact it can have for our customers. Our goal is to pack as much punch as we can in every book – enough to keep our customers ahead of the market. We are very proud of being the leader in late model filtration availability and look to continue to grow our brand presence with this special 10th Anniversary edition of our catalog."

2021 ECOGARD Filter Application Guides are available today from IPC's warehouses in Grove City, Ohio and Los Angeles, California. In addition, the guide can be accessed in digital form at www.ecogard.com or via mobile application. Data has been published electronically to WHI, Epicor, ISI, Sage, Check Chart, DRB Systems, Autodata and other e-catalog providers.

ECOGARD®, a leading automotive brand of IPC Global Solutions, is headquartered in West Bridgewater, MA. With a 35-year heritage of supporting the most well-known names in the automotive aftermarket, IPC Global Solutions has built its success on delivering exceptional quality and service to customers all over the globe. IPC is an ISO9001:2015 certified company with facilities in Grove City, OH, Los Angeles, CA, West Bridgewater, MA, and Shanghai, PRC.



For more information about IPC Global Solutions or ECOGARD, please visit either website at www.ipcglobalsolutions.com or www.ecogard.com.

