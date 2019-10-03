IPC Launches App to Enable Voice-to-Data With GreenKey

"Trading desks are always striving for faster execution, more efficient communications, and streamlined settlement and reporting processes, all of which are being transformed by AI-powered Natural Language Processing," said Bob Santella, CEO of IPC. "IPC and GreenKey are uniquely positioned to deliver this new technology."

Blotter enables users to voice populate forms and applications on their desktops through dictation. Compliance workflows are also accelerated, as Blotter allows users to search through structured data to reconstruct trades instead of manually listening to audio files.

"Millions of voice quotes are generated every day over IPC's communications platform. We are working hard to unlock this market data by structuring it with our patented NLP," said Anthony Tassone, CEO of GreenKey. "Blotter is an application that digitizes voice trading, enabling better analyzation and automation of workflows."

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to make them secure, productive, compliant and connected. Learn more at ipc.com.

About GreenKey

GreenKey Technologies (GK) is the creator of a patented speech recognition (ASR) and natural language processing (NLP) platform that recognizes complex jargon across real-time audio and text sources and transforms them into actionable insights. GK converts disparate communications streams into structured data tools that help banks, trading firms and emergency services operators automate complex workflows. Based in Chicago with offices in New York and London, GK is the premier insights recognition solution for over-the-counter trading desks. For more information, please visit greenkeytech.com.

Certain statements contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projection and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts:

Patrick Chambeau Drew Pierson IPC Systems, Inc. Finn Partners for IPC +33 1 55 82 91 50 +212 529-4810 patrick.chambeau@ipc.com drew.pierson@finnpartners.com

SOURCE IPC Systems, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ipc.com

