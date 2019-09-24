IPC Moves Up in the 2019 IDC FinTech Rankings

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC, a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for financial market participants, announced today the company has increased its position to 37 in the Top 100 global providers of financial technology on the 2019 IDC FinTech Rankings. IPC has moved up from its 2018 ranking, demonstrating the continued success of its dynamic offerings in the financial services community.

"Our steadfast presence on the IDC FinTech Rankings, side by side with the global financial community's best solutions providers, reflects IPC's enduring focus on client satisfaction, and our commitment to advancing their businesses around the world," said Bob Santella, Chief Executive Officer, IPC.

IPC has a wide array of products and solutions that powers the financial markets globally. These offerings include Connexus Cloud, a private, highly secure and scalable extranet that enables communication and information exchange among capital markets participants, as well as IPC's industry-leading Unigy platform for unified communications and applications.

"Being named in the IDC FinTech Rankings is a significant accomplishment, demonstrating a provider's commitment to the success of its financial institution clients," states Marc DeCastro, Research Director at IDC Financial Insights. "The IDC FinTech Rankings, now in its 16th year, is the global standard list of fintech providers to the industry, and we congratulate the 2019 winners."

The annual IDC FinTech Rankings has become an important measure of the health and direction of technology in the industry and the emergence of innovative solutions from new players. In addition, the IDC FinTech Rankings serves as a critical tool for financial services institutions to use during strategic planning and to review whenever they consider new investments in third-party solutions. IDC Financial Insights publishes a comprehensive report about the year's findings that is available to view or download here.

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to make them secure, productive, compliant and connected. Learn more at https://www.ipc.com/

About IDC Financial Insights

IDC Financial Insights assists financial service businesses and IT leaders, as well as the suppliers who serve them, in making more effective technology decisions by providing accurate, timely, and insightful fact-based research and consulting services. Staffed by senior analysts with decades of industry experience, our global research analyzes and advises on business and technology issues facing the banking, insurance, and securities and investments industries. International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology market. IDC is a subsidiary of IDG, the world's leading technology, media, research, and events company. For more information, please visit www.idc.com/financial, email info@idc-fi.com, or call 508-620-5533.

Certain statements contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projection and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts:



Patrick Chambeau Drew Pierson

IPC Systems, Inc. Finn Partners for IPC

+33 1 55 82 91 50 +212 529-4810

patrick.chambeau@ipc.com drew.pierson@finnpartners.com



SOURCE IPC Systems, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ipc.com

