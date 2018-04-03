IPC Names Robert A. Santella as Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Santella has built his career successfully managing global financial, investment, and trading software businesses, with demonstrated expertise in the fintech and financial services industries. He has a strong track record of leading businesses through technological transformations, including software and SaaS transitions, while growing revenue and increasing profitability.

Most recently, Mr. Santella served as President of the Global Trading Group for Fidelity National Information Systems (FIS), which he joined when it acquired SunGard Financial Systems (SunGard) in 2015. At SunGard, he was President of its Brokerage Group, where he led all trading software and services businesses. Mr. Santella joined SunGard in 2010, after its acquisition of Fox River Execution, where he served as its Chief Operating Officer. Prior to that, he held senior management positions at two alternative asset firms, SAM Investments and RAS Investments. Mr. Santella started his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, where he spent eight years in a senior leadership role within the Personal Financial Planning unit.

"IPC is a leading provider of connectivity, communication and compliance solutions," said Mr. Santella. "I am excited about IPC's prospects for strong growth, expansion of services and its strong track record in providing its customers with innovative solutions. I look forward to working with IPC colleagues in taking our solutions to the next level, built on a strong foundation under Neil's leadership."

"We look forward to supporting Bob and the entire IPC team as the Company continues to execute on its transformation, and thank Neil for his many contributions to IPC's success to date," added Jared Hendricks, Member of the Board of Directors at IPC and a Senior Managing Director with Centerbridge Partners, L.P., an investment firm which holds a majority ownership stake in IPC. "His diverse background, collaborative and engaging approach, and proven track record in developing high-performing teams make him an ideal choice to lead IPC. We are confident that his broad array of leadership experiences will be a great asset to the business and the team."

Mr. Santella graduated from Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor's of Science degree in Economics, Accounting and Finance. He also holds the CPA designation and the FINRA Series 7, 24, 63 and 99 securities registrations.

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader that powers financial markets globally. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With customers first and always, we collaborate with each to understand their individual needs to help make them secure, productive and compliant within our connected community. Through service excellence, long-developed expertise and a focus on innovation and community, we provide agile and efficient ways for our customers to accelerate their ability to adapt to the ever–changing requirements for advanced networks, compliance and collaboration with all counterparties across the financial markets. www.ipc.com

About Centerbridge Partners, L.P.

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. is a private investment management firm employing a flexible approach across investment disciplines—from private equity to credit and related strategies, and real estate—in an effort to find the most attractive opportunities for our investors and business partners. The Firm was founded in 2005 and as of December 2017 has approximately $28 billion in capital under management with offices in New York and London. Centerbridge is dedicated to partnering with world-class management teams across targeted industry sectors and geographies to help companies achieve their operating and financial objectives. For more information, please visit www.centerbridge.com.

Certain statements contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should" or "will" or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts:





Patrick Chambeau Allyne Mills IPC Systems, Inc. Finn Partners for IPC +33 1 55 82 91 50 +1 646-202-9775 patrick.chambeau@ipc.com allyne.mills@finnpartners.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ipc-names-robert-a-santella-as-chief-executive-officer-300623348.html

SOURCE IPC Systems, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ipc.com

