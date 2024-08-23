IPC Partners with Texas State University to Boost Workforce Development in Electronics Manufacturing

NACOGDOCHES, Texas, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC, the global association of electronics manufacturers, and the IPC Education Foundation are announcing a transformative partnership with Stephen F. Austin State University (SFASU)'s engineering department and its Center for Applied Research and Rural Innovation (CARRI) in Nacogdoches, Texas, aimed at revolutionizing workforce development and education in the electronics manufacturing industry.

The partnership is poised to set a new benchmark in workforce development, creating a highly skilled pool of graduates who are ready to fill great jobs, tackle industry challenges, and contribute to technological advancements.

The key objectives of the partnership Include:

Enhancing Educational Opportunities: SFASU's engineering curriculum will now integrate IPC's cutting-edge industry standards and certifications, providing students with skills directly applicable to electronics.

Fostering Industry-Academic Collaboration: Strengthening ties between academia and the electronics manufacturing industry will ensure constant knowledge exchange and a curriculum that meets evolving industry demands.

Supporting Workforce Readiness: With hands-on training and micro-credentialing opportunities, students will be better prepared to excel in the fast-paced world of electronics manufacturing.

Promoting Innovation and Growth: Leveraging diverse expertise and resources, the partnership aims to nurture innovation and expand the talent pool in the electronics manufacturing industry.

The innovative initiatives for student success will include:

Curriculum Development: Integration of IPC worker certification programs into SFASU's offerings.

Hands-on Training Opportunities: Practical workshops and micro-credentialing will enhance students' industry readiness.

Student Engagement and Support: The IPC Education Foundation provides scholarships, mentorship, and networking opportunities.

CARRI has contributed a significant grant to fund this initiative, highlighting its commitment to enhancing education in rural and regional areas.

Technology company Weller has donated advanced soldering equipment to enrich SFASU's engineering workshops further, emphasizing practical skills essential for electronics manufacturing. Colton Clay, Associate Channel Manager, Weller Tools, commented, "Weller is proud to support Stephen F. Austin State University's engineering department by donating state-of-the-art soldering equipment. This contribution underscores our commitment to advancing education and fostering the next generation of skilled professionals in the electronics manufacturing industry."

For more information: www.IPC.org

SOURCE IPC