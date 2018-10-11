IPC Selects tekVizion as Partner to Provide new Automation Testing Services to Accelerate Deployment of Software Upgrades, Updates, and Security Patches

"IPC is expanding its focus in delivering value-added services to customers to help them manage and operate the Unigy platform through its entire life cycle," said Bruce Bolcer, Director of Product Management at IPC. "Financial institutions are under tremendous pressure to deploy software updates, especially security patches, within a short period of their release, but they risk the new software creating compatibility issues, which can lead to costly downtime. tekVizion's onPOINT FS utilizes IPC's Blue Wave APIs to seamlessly integrate with IPC communications and compliance solutions so that our customers can increase uptime and improve productivity. This partnership with tekVizion enables IPC to accelerate the certification of new Unigy software in their labs, enabling them to implement new features and address new security threats required by their users. Clients use their labs to perform testing of Unigy software under their network and environmental conditions with the system configured to their specifications prior to implementing into a production environment."

Most financial companies currently certify new software manually, which can be a laborious and time consuming process which can take up to three months to complete. onPOINT FS reduces the certification cycle to hours – at the most a few days -- enabling financial companies to minimize the window of potential security vulnerabilities, address quality issues with the most current patches, and increase trader productivity with the most up-to-date features and functionality.

"Downtime is costly in the financial markets -- as high as $9.3 million is lost per hour for voice trading companies – and damaging to a firm's reputation. Plus, financial firms have pressures to deploy security patches and updates within 30 days of their release," said Israel Hersh, SVP of Business Development for tekVizion. "onPOINT FS automates the certification of software that IPC delivers to its customers as well as the software deployment validation and day two assurance of end-to-end system operation. This is possible because onPOINT accelerates software validation workflows and increases the quality of the software through the elimination of human errors and an increased test coverage. We are excited about the opportunity to work closely with IPC to take our test automation to new levels in the marketplace."

For more information on tekVizion onPOINT FS, go to http://www.tekvizion.com/solutions/solutions-for-financial-services/

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to help make them secure, productive, compliant and connected. Visit ipc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@IPC_Systems_Inc).

About tekVizion

tekVizion validates, certifies, and automates Unified Communications and collaboration to accelerate Connected Business. Our deep expertise and vendor neutrality makes us the most trusted partner in the industry. In an increasingly connected world, we preempt the disconnect! Learn more at www.tekVizion.com or @tekVizion on Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should" or "will" or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

