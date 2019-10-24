IPC Strikes Strategic Partnership With Trusted Data Solutions

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC, a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for the financial markets community, today announced a strategic partnership with Trusted Data Solutions (TDS), an expert in mobile voice recording solutions, compliance, data management and transformation services. This strategic partnership enables IPC customers to access and manage legacy and real-time voice-related data in a single unified solution.

"The ability to provide a comprehensive service for voice recording and an integrated compliance solution is a game changer for financial services firms seeking to deal with regulatory requirements in a simple and effective way," said David Brown, Chief Operating Officer, IPC. "IPC customers expect the best-in-breed services and solutions that we are delivering in partnership with TDS, addressing the increased complexity and growing needs of the industry."

In furtherance to this strategic partnership, IPC's mobile voice recording business will be transitioning to TDS. IPC and TDS look forward to further developing and nurturing the Mobile Recording service, whilst ensuring a high level of service for all existing customers.

"Combining our two decades of experience as a trusted integrator in compliance data with IPC's leading cloud and financial markets technologies provides a truly revolutionary service to customers who are looking to have a best-in-market solution to help them in their compliant data transformation initiatives," said Brad Gorton, Global Head of Communications Compliance Practice at TDS. "The evolution in the industry has led to an emphasis on how financial services companies manage the vast amounts of data they are faced with and how this is captured for compliance purposes."

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to make them secure, productive, compliant and connected. Learn more at ipc.com.

About Trusted Data Solutions

For more than two decades, Trusted Data Solutions (TDS), the foremost expert in legacy data, tape, email and voice, has set the standard in compliantly transforming the management and accessibility of legacy electronically stored information. Their leadership in tape restoration, email migration, and voice logging retrieval, coupled with the Voice Compliance Practice advancements which include the delivery of voice technology migration, implementation, and global 24 x 7 support, makes TDS the preferred choice for corporations, regulated institutions, eDiscovery specialists government agencies and law firms world wide.

TDS is a wholly owned subsidiary of TDS Global Holdings which is privately held. Learn more at trusteddata.com.

Certain statements contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projection and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

