IPC Wins 2018 Best Sell-Side Trading Communication System for Unigy Platform

"We are honored that IPC's Unigy platform is being recognized for the third time by such acclaimed industry bodies," said Bob Santella, Chief Executive Officer of IPC. "As trading dynamics demand more nimble, flexible, and scalable solutions, Unigy continues to empower financial markets regulated users by serving their mission critical communication and collaboration needs. Unigy makes the entire trading environment more efficient, robust, and productive, using standards-based technology and a services-oriented architecture to bring elasticity and scalability to financial organizations."

Built on industry open standards, Unigy enables a compelling ROI, allowing IPC customers to drive productivity but also manage operational complexity and cost. Unigy's design and high availability structure is distinct from generic enterprise productivity stacks because it combines an adaptable software-based delivery model with BCP options that scale up or down, meeting corporate policy and risk tolerance needs while reducing total cost of ownership.

"This was a highly competitive category, but for the third time in the history of the Sell-Side Technology Awards, IPC's Unigy platform emerged top, underlining the firm's continued leadership in this space," said Victor Anderson, editor-in-chief of Waters magazine and WatersTechnology.

Unigy features one of the industry's largest, most diverse portfolios of PC, endpoint device, and mobile applications, accessible across the entire trading workflow for the greatest collaboration benefits. IPC's IQ/MAX Touch endpoint has an intuitive, highly flexible touch screen interface with multiple ways to continually inform, shorten steps, and accelerate workflows. For trading fluidity throughout an enterprise, the compact Pulse endpoint provides instantaneous, seamless access to help reduce risk and ensure compliance.

Back office, middle office, and other regulated users connect with traders on a single platform. Endpoints allow traders to prioritize incoming calls, access dedicated point-to-point connections and one-button instant dialing, along with multiple handsets, intercoms, and speaker channels. Unigy traders can quickly find individuals in a single directory and reach out via voice, text, or chat. Unigy applications like FastFind help traders rapidly search contacts and launch a call, email, or IM in less than two seconds. QuickDial provides click-to-dial functionality from Outlook, a local contact directory, application, or website. Features for line sharing allow PBX users to monitor line status and access Unigy private wires (MRD, ARD, Hoot) and dial tone lines to make, receive, or join existing calls, providing a broader range of access throughout an enterprise.

Hosted by Waters magazine, WatersTechnology and Sell-Side Technology, the Sell-Side Technology Awards recognize the leading technologies and third-party vendors in their area of expertise, through an auditable and transparent methodology developed and managed by WatersTechnology's senior journalists, headed up by editor-in-chief Victor Anderson.

IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to make them secure, productive, compliant and connected. Visit ipc.com and follow us on Linkedin and Twitter (@IPC_Systems_Inc).

Certain statements contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should" or "will" or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

