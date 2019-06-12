IPC Wins 'Best High Performance Network Services' at TradingTech Insight Awards -- North America 2019

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC , a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for financial market participants, today announced its Connexus Cloud platform was named the winner in the "Best High Performance Network Services" category in the prestigious TradingTech Insight Awards -- North America 2019.

"Connexus Cloud allows firms anywhere in the world to trade faster and achieve greater agility, productivity and efficiency," said Bob Santella, Chief Executive Officer of IPC. "This award is a testament of the industry's recognition that IPC's long-term strategic vision and continuous technological investments in Connexus Cloud provide our customers with a tremendous competitive global advantage."

Connexus Cloud is an unparalleled multi-cloud solution for the global financial markets. By providing and integrating private and hybrid clouds, and enabling secure access to over 550 public clouds, Connexus Cloud empowers, rather than limits, the use of cloud for secured, guaranteed, high-performance data and voice communications. The Connexus Cloud multi-cloud platform links together the global capital markets. Sell-side firms, buy-side firms, inter-dealer brokers, liquidity venues, energy firms, trade lifecycle providers, and market-data as well as clearing and settlement firms, are all interconnected in an ecosystem of more than 6,400 capital market participants across 750 cities in 60 countries across the globe.

Produced by A-Team, the TradingTech Insight Awards -- North America emphasize operational and product excellence in financial trading technology, and reflect the different challenges facing market practitioners and suppliers as they seek to develop trading and data solutions for the rapidly changing North American marketplace. The shortlist was selected by the TradingTech Advisory Board, as well as A-Team's editorial team, with the winner chosen by the TradingTech Insight readership. This announcement comes on the heels of IPC winning "Best Cloud-Based Trading Environment" at the TradingTech Insight Awards Europe 2019 in February.

About the TradingTech Insight Awards

The TradingTech Insight Awards celebrate operational and product excellence in financial trading technology. This edition of the awards focuses particularly on technology solutions that cover North America and reflect the different challenges facing the numerous market practitioners and suppliers as they endeavor to develop trading and data solutions in the rapidly changing marketplace.

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to make them secure, productive, compliant and connected. Learn more at https://www.ipc.com/

