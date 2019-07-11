IPC Wins 'Best Trading Floor Communication System Provider' for a Record Fourteenth Time in Prestigious 2019 Waters Rankings

NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC, a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for financial market participants, continues to break Waters Rankings records with its recent win in the 'Best Trading Floor Communication System Provider' category. This marks the fourteenth time that IPC has been selected for this prestigious honor, holding the record for most wins in a single category in the awards program's 17-year history. IPC has won for Unigy, its flaship solution.

"We are honored that, year after year, our Unigy platform is recognized by industry leaders, customers and partners," said Bob Santella, Chief Executive Officer of IPC. "As the industry continues to evolve, we are consistently designing new solutions and developing our offerings to meet the evolving needs of financial organizations. Unigy is a prime example of our focus on making the trading environment more efficient and productive through a unified communications solution."

Unigy is a widely adopted, secure, compliant, end-to-end solution purpose-built to address the specific needs of the global regulated financial markets community. Unigy has experienced robust growth in installations over the past year and seamlessly interoperates with IPC's Connexus financial ecosystem -consisting of over 6,400 market participant locations in 700 cities around the world - with access to other industry-leading partners and providers.

"Innovative solutions are crucial in today's fast-paced trading environment," said Anthony Malakian, editor-in-chief of WatersTechnology Group. "IPC continues to maintain a high standard of achievement and respect among industry peers, evidenced by its consistent presence in the Waters Rankings."

The Waters Rankings are the annual readers' choice awards of Waters Magazine, which recognize the combined leadership of technological capabilities and human expertise in various categories. Qualified voters participating in the Waters rankings are from buy- and sell-side firms as well as exchanges and interdealer brokers.

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to help make them secure, productive, compliant and connected. Visit IPC.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@IPC_Systems_Inc).

Certain statements contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projection and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

