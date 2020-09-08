IPC wins HFM's Best Infrastructure Provider award for flagship Unigy® platform

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC, a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for the global financial markets, is delighted to announce that our flagship Unigy® platform has won the "Best Infrastructure Provider" award in Hedge Fund Magazine's (HFM) European Technology Awards 2020.

"At IPC, we are always focused on creating a more efficient and productive trading environment through our unified communications solution, Unigy," said Bob Santella, Chief Executive Officer, IPC. "We are honoured to receive further recognition for our industry-leading platform from leading hedge fund CTOs and technology leaders."

Santella added: "As the industry continues to evolve and adapt to changes in the market, IPC continually strives to design new solutions and develop our offerings to meet the needs of global financial market participants."

Unigy has consistently been recognized globally as the industry's leading trading communications platform over the years. With more than 110,000 users, it is a widely adopted, secure, compliant, end-to-end solution that is purpose-built to address the specific needs of the global regulated financial markets community. Unigy has experienced robust growth in installations over the past year and seamlessly interoperates with IPC's global financial cloud ecosystem of nearly 7,000 customer locations in more than 750 cities around the world.

With access to other industry-leading partners and providers, the unified communications platform offers financial organizations greater control, reliability, and a fully effective integrated communications solution. Unigy also offers a broad array of capabilities for the surveillance, management and maintenance of a firm's trading communications infrastructure.

The HFM awards give recognition and celebrates IT, software vendors and service providers in the hedge fund industry that have demonstrated excellent service and innovative product development over the last year. The award was formally announced at a virtual awards ceremony for senior technology professionals within European hedge funds on September 3, 2020 as part of the virtual HFM European Technology Forum.

Market participants interested in speaking to IPC's subject matter experts can schedule a meeting with our teams here.

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to help make them secure, productive, compliant and connected. Visit ipc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@IPC_Systems_Inc).

Certain statements contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projection and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

