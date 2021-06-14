IP.com Announces Contract Renewal with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)

IP.com, a global IP intelligence leader, renewed its multi-year contract with the United States Patent Office (USPTO). Tweet this

"For nearly nine years, IP.com has supported the USPTO's vision of leading the nation and the world in intellectual property with InnovationQ Plus. We are delighted that the USPTO has decided to continue and expand the scope of solutions IP.com provides to Examiners and other employees throughout the United States as we strive to achieve our vision of improving the world through Innovation," said John Bonin, CEO of IP.com.

IP.com will assist with the deployment by conducting a series of on-boarding sessions with examiners over the summer to ensure all InnovatonQ Plus seats with expanded capabilities are active by the Fall.

IP.com provides intellectual property intelligence and innovation solutions to Governments, Universities, Fortune 1000 companies and individual engineers, scientists, and inventors worldwide that help drive innovation forward, faster. Learn more at ip.com.

SOURCE IP.com

