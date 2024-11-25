IP.com Launches InnovationQ - The Next Generation of Prior Art Search Technology

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IP.com is thrilled to announce the launch of InnovationQ, the next-generation interface for its industry-leading Prior Art Database. InnovationQ is powered by Semantic Gist®, IP.com's proprietary AI technology, setting a new standard in intellectual property management with fast, accurate, and contextually relevant prior art searches.

This revolutionary platform combines advanced natural language processing (NLP) with a modernized user experience to empower R&D professionals, IP managers, and legal counsel with unparalleled efficiency and precision in supporting innovation and intellectual property strategies.

Why InnovationQ Matters to Innovators

InnovationQ's state-of-the-art capabilities make it the go-to solution for organizations striving to maintain a competitive edge. It redefines the prior art search process by eliminating the need for complex Boolean queries, allowing users to search in natural language while yielding deeper, more accurate results across both Non-Patent Literature (NPL) and technical publications.

With its intuitive design, InnovationQ simplifies data analysis, enabling users to review search results and document previews side-by-side, accelerating decision-making in competitive research and defensive publishing.

Benefits include:

Enhanced Precision: AI-driven insights pinpoint relevant prior art efficiently, reducing the time and cost associated with traditional searches.

AI-driven insights pinpoint relevant prior art efficiently, reducing the time and cost associated with traditional searches. Defensive Publishing: Effortlessly establish prior art, safeguarding your freedom to operate while minimizing risks of litigation.

Effortlessly establish prior art, safeguarding your freedom to operate while minimizing risks of litigation. Modern User Experience: A clean and intuitive interface that streamlines navigation, ensuring faster results and better usability.

A New Era of Secure, Effortless Prior Art Search

InnovationQ provides a comprehensive solution for creating and leveraging prior art, helping users stay ahead in today's innovation-driven market. The platform empowers users to publish defensive disclosures seamlessly, ensuring mission-critical innovations are safeguarded with minimal expense.

"With InnovationQ, we're raising the bar for prior art search technology. Our Semantic Gist® AI engine enables users to conduct searches that truly understand the context, delivering results that traditional search methods simply can't achieve," said Chris Irick, Chief Marketing Officer, IP.com.

Launch Availability

The new InnovationQ interface officially launches November 24, 2024, and is available without a subscription.

About IP.com

IP.com® has been transforming intellectual property management since 1994. Our groundbreaking Semantic Gist® technology and innovative solutions empower organizations to protect their innovations, optimize their IP strategies, and fuel growth. From patent analytics to ideation tools, IP.com provides a suite of AI-powered tools to meet the complex demands of the global IP landscape.

Get Started Today

For a personalized demo of Innovation+ or to discuss upgrade options, contact the IP.com sales team at [email protected].

