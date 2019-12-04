IPC's Connexus Cloud Wins 2019 American Financial Technology Award for Best Trading Infrastructure Provider

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC, a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for the global financial markets, today announced that it has won the 2019 American Financial Technology Award (AFTA) in the category of "Best Trading Infrastructure Provider" for its Connexus Cloud solution.

"The recognition of IPC's Connexus Cloud solution in the 2019 AFTAs is a testament to the consistent dedication we have to provide the highest quality data, voice and cloud solutions to our customers," said Bob Santella, CEO of IPC. "We are honored to receive this prestigious award and look forward to continue offering financial market participants the tools necessary for success."

Connexus Cloud is an unparalleled private, secure cloud solution for the global financial markets. By providing and integrating private and hybrid clouds, and enabling secure access to over 550 public clouds, Connexus Cloud empowers the use of cloud for secure, guaranteed, high-performance data and voice communications. This includes optimizated deliveries for blockchain, market data and transactions. The Connexus Cloud multi-cloud platform links together the global capital markets with sell-side and buy-side firms, inter-dealer brokers, liquidity venues, energy firms, trade lifecycle providers, and market-data vendors as well as clearing and settlement firms. So they are all interconnected in an ecosystem of more than 6,600 capital market participants across 750 cities in over 60 countries across the globe.

"IPC continues to maintain its status as an industry leader, evidenced by its success in the AFTAs year after year," said Anthony Malakian, Editor-in-Chief of WatersTechnology. "This award is a representation of the company's continued emphasis on innovation and service to financial market participants worldwide."

The AFTAs, hosted by Waters Magazine and waterstechnology.com, recognize excellence in the deployment and management of financial technology within the asset management and investment banking communities.

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to make them secure, productive, compliant and connected. Learn more at ipc.com.

About WatersTechnology

Each month, Waters reports and analyzes the practical implementation of financial technology in the wholesale banking and securities industries. Since its launch in 1993, financial IT professionals worldwide have relied on the magazine for its focused, in-depth coverage of financial market data and technology as well as the human issues of talent management, staff retention and compensation within the financial services community. With more than 10,000 subscribers, Waters readers enjoy the insights of CIOs and CTOs from the global capital markets. Waters is published by Incisive Media Plc. For more information, please visit www.watersonline.com and www.incisivemedia.com.

Certain statements contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projection and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

