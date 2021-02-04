IPC's Next-Generation Portal Marks Significant Milestone in Digital Transformation Roadmap

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC , a leading provider of secure, compliant communications and multi-cloud connectivity solutions for the global financial markets, today launched its next-generation IPC Portal, a consolidated, integrated hub to access its award-winning Connexus Cloud™ and Unigy™ platforms. The Portal marks an important step in IPC's company-wide, multi-year digital transformation strategy and will be the basis for all future product innovation. It reaffirms IPC's commitment to fostering greater collaboration with partners and customers to significantly enhance their productivity.

"The IPC Portal provides seamless access to our best-in-class global financial cloud ecosystem," said David Brown, Chief Operating Officer, IPC. "Fostering collaboration through compelling digital transformation initiatives like the Portal is critical for customer success."

The IPC Portal is an innovative, unified resource that removes complexity for customers and partners utilizing the flagship Connexus Cloud and Unigy solutions. Powered by advanced analytics, the modernized IPC Portal will serve as a one-stop-shop to help customers and partners and is integral to all future product and service enhancement efforts. Among many other dynamic features, the Portal will provide:

Integration with existing customer service solutions

Automated Unigy health checks

Connexus Voice global inventory management

Call detail records

Contact management

In-depth reporting and insights, such as user heat maps

Connexus Cloud is an unparalleled multi-cloud platform for the global financial markets, an ecosystem that interconnects more than 7,000 diverse capital market participants across 750 cities in over 60 countries. The Connexus Cloud suite of mission-critical managed solutions includes a portfolio of products, such as Connexus Extranet, Connexus Ethernet, Connexus WAN, and Connexus Hub, which facilitate a flexible model for services with global availability at premier colocation facilities. The world's top financial institutions rely on Connexus Cloud for fast, reliable connectivity to all aspects of the trade lifecycle - order creation, order placement, trade execution, clearing, settlement, reporting, and market data delivery.

The Unigy platform utilizes the latest trading communications technologies and a services-oriented architecture to bring flexibility and scalability to financial organizations. The unified communications platform makes the entire trading environment more productive, intelligent, and efficient.

"The IPC Portal represents a momentous step forward in the digital transformation roadmap we've developed after extensive customer advisory sessions," said Robert Coole, VP, Cloud Technologies, IPC, whose team led this groundbreaking initiative. "It is a holistic entry point to our industry-leading network and services interconnecting the global financial community."

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to help make them secure, productive, compliant and connected. Visit ipc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@IPC_Systems_Inc).

Certain statements contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE IPC Systems, Inc.

