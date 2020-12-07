IPC's Unigy Wins 'Best Communication Infrastructure Provider' in the 2020 American Financial Technology Awards

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC , a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and highly secure cloud solutions for the global financial markets, today announced that its Unigy platform has won the 2020 American Financial Technology Awards (AFTAs) "Best Communication Infrastructure Provider." This recognition is bestowed to the firm that provides the most innovative communications infrastructure to the capital markets.

"Unigy is a prime example of IPC's focus on making the trading environment more efficient and productive through a unified communications solution," said Bob Santella, Chief Executive Officer, IPC. "The 2020 Waters AFTAs' recognition of Unigy is testament to its strength in meeting the mission-critical communications and collaboration needs of financial firms around the world."

IPC's Unigy utilizes the latest trading communications technologies and a services-oriented architecture to bring flexibility and scalability to financial organizations. The unified communications platform is designed specifically to make the entire trading environment more productive, intelligent and efficient. Unigy enables financial organizations to enhance IPC applications or develop their own to work on the platform, giving them greater control through a fully integrated communications solution.

"IPC has once again shown itself to be one of the industry's leading providers of communications infrastructure by emerging top in the Best Communication Infrastructure Provider category in this year's American Financial Technology Awards, thanks to its flagship Unigy platform," said Victor Anderson, Global Content Director, WatersTechnology.

Hosted by Waters magazine and WatersTechnology.com, the AFTAs recognize excellence in the deployment and management of financial technology within the asset management and investment banking communities.

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to help make them secure, productive, compliant and connected. Visit ipc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@IPC_Systems_Inc).

About WatersTechnology

Each month, Waters reports and analyzes the practical implementation of financial technology in the wholesale banking and securities industries. Since its launch in 1993, financial IT professionals worldwide have relied on the magazine for its focused, in-depth coverage of financial market data and technology as well as the human issues of talent management, staff retention and compensation within the financial services community. With more than 10,000 subscribers, Waters readers enjoy the insights of CIOs and CTOs from the global capital markets. Waters is published by Incisive Media Plc. For more information, please visit www.watersonline.com and www.incisivemedia.com.

Certain statements contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projection and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts:





Patrick Chambeau Drew Pierson IPC Systems, Inc. Finn Partners for IPC +33 1 55 82 91 50 +1 212 529 4810 [email protected] [email protected]



Terri Bloore Raewyn McBain Finn Partners for IPC Pink Tiger Media for IPC +44 207 017 8422 +852 9765 9275 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE IPC Systems, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ipc.com

