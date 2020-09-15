IPD Relaunches DD15 Engine Rebuild Kit with Expanded Coverage

TORRANCE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IPD (Industrial Parts Depot), the leading supplier of high-quality replacement parts for heavy-duty diesel and spark-ignited engines, announces an upgraded in-frame kit for Detroit Diesel's DD15. This enhanced in-frame kit now includes all the head bolts, gaskets and fasteners needed for a full engine rebuild. Earlier in 2020, IPD was the first to market releasing an in-frame kit that included IPD's forged friction-welded steel pistons, cast iron liners, ring sets, bearings, cylinder head gasket and more. All parts are available to IPD distributors as a kit or are available separately.

"IPD's new product, engineering and quality assurance teams worked in overdrive this past year developing the most competitive DD15 in-frame kit in the business," said Bill Mirth, Director of Business Development, Americas. "We knew it was important to release a top-notch product and we wanted to be first." The in-frame kit IPD initially developed matched the same components that the OE Detroit offers. Over the course of the last few months, some of IPD's best customers shared feedback that they wanted additional components, hence the enhanced kit that now includes expanded coverage for the same price.

The launch of IPD's updated engine kit for the DD15 attests to IPD's commitment to providing the latest coverage in on-highway applications. "Our goal at IPD is to push ourselves to get a little better every day, often pivoting to satisfy our customers," Michael Badar, President of IPD said. "In the case of DD15, we rose to the challenge and came back with an even stronger package offering the best quality parts and the best value."

Headquartered in Torrance, California, IPD has long been the leader when it comes to quality in the aftermarket heavy-duty engine parts industry. They are an ISO 9001: 2015 certified company and are mostly recognized for supplying Caterpillar aftermarket engine components. In more recent years IPD has expanded into offering its customers parts for Cummins, Waukesha and Detroit Diesel for the on-highway, industrial, construction, mining, gas and energy, as well as marine and power-generation markets. Last month IPD launched a new brand called IPD Xtra, a partnership with other manufacturers that share IPD's commitment to quality and allow IPD to expand their product line coverage into new segments. Their first partnership with Maxiforce expands their Caterpillar coverage into small-bore construction equipment and power gen-sets.

