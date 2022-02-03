ATLANTA, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipe Woods USA has won a "Best of Houzz" award for Customer Service, on Houzz® , the leading platform for home remodeling and design. Ipe Woods USA, the one-of-a-kind exotic lumber company, was chosen by the millions of homeowners that comprise the Houzz community from among more than 2.7 million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals. These hardwood lumbers are primarily used for outdoor application in high-end residences and commercial sites across the country.

Ipe Woods USA Awarded Best of Houzz 2022 for Customer Service

This is the 10-year anniversary of the Best of Houzz awards program. Badges are awarded annually, and Ipe Woods USA has won 4 of the last 5 years. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including a pro's overall rating on Houzz and client reviews submitted in 2021.

"Best of Houzz 2022" badges appear on winners' profiles as a sign of their commitment to excellence. These badges help the more than 65 million homeowners and home design enthusiasts on Houzz to identify popular and top-rated home professionals for their projects.

"We are proud to reclaim this award and continue to work diligently to ensure our customer service is second to none."

"We launched the Best of Houzz awards program over a decade ago to highlight the work of the most talented and customer-focused professionals in our industry," said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing at Houzz. "When homeowners come to Houzz to find professionals to complete their projects, the Best of Houzz badges offer a marker of credibility, supporting their decision to move forward. We are extremely proud of this year's winners, many of whom have won multiple times, and we're pleased to give them this recognition and a platform on which to showcase their expertise."

About Ipe Woods USA

Ipe Woods is a leader in the exotic lumber industry with a direct-to-consumer lumber distribution network in the United States. Specializing in exotic imports such as Ipe, Cumaru, Garapa and Tigerwood. The woods sold by them are some of the strongest, densest and longest lasting in the world. Ipe decking specifically is renowned around the world as the best all-around wood. For more information, visit ipewoods.com

About Houzz

Houzz is the leading platform for home renovation and design, providing people with everything they need to improve their homes from start to finish. On Houzz, people can find design inspiration, research and hire home professionals, and shop for products to complete their projects. For home professionals, Houzz Pro (houzz.com/pro) provides an all-in-one software solution that empowers industry pros to stand out, win clients and manage their projects efficiently and profitably. The Houzz community is made up of millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals around the world. For more information, visithttp://www.houzz.com/ houzz.com.

