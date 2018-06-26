iPEL, Inc. Poised to Redefine Global Patent Market Having Raised $100 Million in Capital

PASADENA, Calif., June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To restructure and redefine the global patent market, iPEL, Inc., www.ipel.com, raised $100 million in initial capital in May 2017. Over the last year, iPEL has acquired more than 1,000 distinct patent families, and is now announcing its Initial License Offering, which will only be available through the end of 2018. The Initial Offering provides all companies an opportunity to secure a license to iPEL's entire worldwide patent portfolio, under one of two categories: (1) free licenses for small businesses and startups, and (2) paid licenses for larger businesses.

Free Licensing for Small Businesses and Startups

The first Non-Practicing Entity (NPE) to ever offer such free licensing, iPEL believes that small businesses and startups are the most likely to create paradigm-shifting innovation and should be able to build efficiently from a strong foundation of patent rights. Because it is usually cost prohibitive for small businesses and startups to acquire the patent licenses necessary to implement new technologies, iPEL is offering a completely free ($0) one-year license to its entire worldwide patent portfolio for free ($0) to any startup or small business having less than $5 million USD in annual revenues (or foreign equivalent). The free license is renewable, but is not available to affiliates or subsidiaries of larger companies that do not meet the revenue restrictions.

Haggle-Free Licensing for Larger Businesses

For larger businesses, who earn more than $5 million USD annually (or foreign equivalent), iPEL's Initial Offering includes Haggle-Free, No-Fault Licenses under a predefined three-tiered pricing structure: Silver, Gold, and Platinum. The "Haggle-Free" component reflects pricing that is predefined and transparent, while being non-negotiable. The "No-Fault" aspect means that every company has the right to purchase the same set of license rights, regardless of the extent to which iPEL's patented technologies have been used in the past and are used during the term of the license.

Ethical NPE™

Being an Ethical NPE™ does not suggest that any other NPE (past or current) is unethical. NPEs have unfairly and unjustly been vilified in the past, prompting iPEL to define what it means for an NPE to be ethical, in order to distinguish from the few bad actors that have given the majority of the industry a bad name. The Ethical NPE™ differentiates itself by working in good faith with potential licensees to achieve fair and reasonable outcomes for all parties in the innovation ecosystem.

An Ethical NPE™ rewards those operating companies that proactively seek a patent license from an Ethical NPE™, which includes offering that operating company a pre-litigation license under terms that are more favorable than the Ethical NPE™ would seek if required to enforce its patents through litigation. An Ethical NPE™ also only initiates litigation against operating companies that reject its pre-litigation licensing offer.

About iPEL Inc.

iPEL, Inc. was formed in May 2017, by patent monetizer Brian Yates and patent litigator Rasheed McWilliams, to establish a new paradigm for patent licensing — the Ethical Non-Practicing Entity (Ethical NPE™). The combined licensing and litigation experience of Mr. Yates and Mr. McWilliams earned the trust of investors, allowing iPEL to raise $100 million in initial capital. Within its first year alone, iPEL acquired more than 1,000 distinct patent families, covering many of today's most innovative products and services in key markets, such as the United States and the People's Republic of China. In furtherance of its Ethical NPE™ principles, iPEL is the first and only NPE to offer completely free licensing for small businesses and startups, and truly haggle-free, no-fault licensing for larger businesses. iPEL lives by its motto, "Innovative Patents Ethical Licensing." Learn more about iPEL at www.ipel.com.

