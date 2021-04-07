Iper La grande i Delivers a New Consumer Experience Thanks to Diebold Nixdorf

Part of the Finiper Group, Iper La grande i was founded in 1974 and has 22 hypermarkets in four regions. The retailer's areas of fresh produce and in-house production are enhanced, and they provide new spaces dedicated to catering and the expansion of the non-food items.

Thanks to Diebold Nixdorf's Storevolution™ Advisory Services, it was possible to rethink the ideal layout for each store, the customer flow and the best mix of touchpoints for new and improved experiences for consumers and store staff. Iper La grande i will use the latest Diebold Nixdorf technology, including self-checkout and convertible checkout systems equipped with DN VynamicTMsoftware and payment solutions. Diebold Nixdorf's new solutions provide an open retail and modular approach, as the software architecture adapts to the hypermarket format. This strategy reduces IT complexity and total cost of ownership and is complemented by DN AllConnect ServicesSM to ensure easy maintenance and optimal availability.

End-to-end cash management solutions create a new experience for consumers when paying cash. Staff is prevented from coming into contact with the money, providing greater security, reduced risk of theft and total accounting transparency in the store. This also allows the hypermarket to take advantage of early credit functionality.

Deris Gil Martinez, chief information officer, Iper La grande i said, "The strategic partnership with Diebold Nixdorf allows us to offer our customers an incredibly advanced, secure and convenient shopping experience, thanks to the user-friendly interface. We are proud to have adopted a truly open retail solution calibrated to our needs: a technological evolution ready to improve our entire store network."

Ben Gale, regional vice president and managing director, EMEA Retail Sales Management, at Diebold Nixdorf said, "We are thrilled to be working with Iper La grande i to create new consumer journeys within their stores. Thanks to our Advisory Services, it was easy for us to identify together the right technologies to be included in the different stores to provide an optimal experience for the consumer."

About Iper La grande i

Iper La grande i represents one of the most important realities in the national panorama of large-scale retail trade, among the few wholly Italian-owned. With 22 stores in 4 regions, it is part of the Finiper Group, founded in 1974 by the entrepreneur Marco Brunelli. The mission of the Finiper Group is to make quality accessible to all. Wide assortment, quality, sustainability, convenience and Italianness are the inspiring principles that guide the choices of Iper La

grande i.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

