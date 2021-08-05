IPEVO Launches New V4K PRO USB Document Cam with AI-Powered Noise Reduction Technology

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IPEVO, a leading document camera provider, today announced the American launch of its new V4K PRO Ultra HD USB Document Camera. It is the world's first document camera with artificial intelligence-based voice enhancement, suitable for telework, remote learning, in-class use, and hybrid set-ups. V4K PRO adds an upgrade to IPEVO's best-selling doc cam, V4K. The #1 'Amazon Best Seller' doc cam now features an advanced option for educators and professionals to give presentations that sound as clear as they look.

V4K PRO is equipped with IntelliGO's patented AI-Enhanced Voice technology. This technology works as a filter to eliminate noise while still maintaining the natural sound of the voice. Its artificial intelligence has been trained with over 500 million data to effectively distinguish and preserve the human voice exactly as it would sound in a face-to-face conversation. It also includes:

An 8-megapixel Sony image sensor for Ultra HD video communication, with exceptional image clarity and color reproduction.

Versatile multi-jointed arm to shoot from any angle/height needed, and to transition between doc cam and webcam use.

Built-in LED light to capture materials clearly, even in low-light environments.

Broad 'Plug and Play' compatibility with video-conferencing software such as Zoom, Google Meet, Skype, Microsoft Teams - across Windows, Mac, and Chromebook.

"People are now facing a 'New Normal', which features a blend of distant, in-person and hybrid models of collaboration across institutions. There's a crucial need for tools that can easily adapt and preserve the natural sound of the human voice in remote and hybrid set-ups," said Royce YC Hong, Founder and CEO, IPEVO. "Our newest camera's thoughtful design reflects what we've learned from connecting thousands of educators and professionals around the world."

For more information about the IPEVO V4K PRO, visit https://www.ipevo.com/products/v4k-pro or contact [email protected].

About IPEVO:

IPEVO makes versatile teaching and communication tools that empower educators and professionals with radically affordable and compact technology. It goes beyond the usual conventions of classroom technology —large, expensive, specialized and complex— to rethink simple and flexible solutions for interactive teaching, collaboration, and sharing in today's classrooms and workspaces. IPEVO's mission is to make cutting-edge communication technology accessible and available to all.

