IPG Announces Grand Opening Event for New Homes Available For Sale at Mill Villa Estates, an Active Adult 55+ Community in Jamestown, California

JAMESTOWN, Calif., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Investment Property Group (IPG) has announced the expansion of Mill Villa Estates, an active Adult 55+ community in the Tuolumne County city of Jamestown, California.

A grand opening event will take place Thursday, December 8, to mark the completion of 35 new homes now available for sale at the community, according to David Bates, Home Sales Director at IPG.

Mill Villa Estates in Jamestown, CA has added 35 new homes for sale.

"We are delighted to have been able to expand Mill Villa Estates significantly, to a total of 228 homes owned exclusively by residents ages 55 and over," says Bates. "Jamestown, like much of the state of California and the country, has seen a significant rise in median home prices over the past few years. We look forward to offering more opportunities for home ownership starting at $247,900 for those looking to live within a vibrant community of peers. Plus, we have lending options available for seniors who are in need of manufactured home loans."

Located two miles from Sonora in the scenic foothills, Mill Villa Estates features a clubhouse, pool and spa, event space, game room, library, horseshoes, and shuffleboard. The available homes include a variety of two- and three-bedroom floorplans ranging from 1,383 to 1,493 square feet. Homes on the upper level of the expansion will feature breathtaking views of the surrounding community.

The grand opening will give potential homebuyers a chance to tour model homes and experience the Mill Villa Estates grounds and amenities, as well as meet with IPG executives to get a true sense of the community.

The event will also welcome several local leaders, including:

Parkyre Zelinsky-Salcedo, CEO of the Tuolumne County Chamber of Commerce

Chamber of Commerce David Goldemberg , District 1 Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors

, District 1 Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Ryan Campbell , District 2 Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors

, District 2 Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Kathleen Haff , District 4 Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors

Additionally, a staff member of Congressman Tom McClintock, 4th District of California, will bring a Certificate of Recognition.

"The grand opening event will not only allow guests to experience the exceptional quality of the homes and amenities that Mill Villa Estates has to offer, but also the shared dedication of IPG and local stakeholders to delivering the best of the best to residents," continues Bates. "At IPG, we value not just providing the walls of a house but facilitating true community."

The event will feature lunch catered from Sonora restaurant Rockin' Bar-B Authentic Texas BBQ.

Those who are interested in touring these new homes or learning more about Mill Villa Estates can email [email protected].

For more information about the community, visit millvillaipgliving.com.

MILL VILLA ESTATES NEW HOMES GRAND OPENING EVENT

WHEN:

Thursday, December 8, 2022

1:00-4:00pm

WHERE:

Mill Villa Estates

18717 Mill Villa Road

Jamestown, CA 95327

(209) 533-3151

About Investment Property Group: IPG is a private real estate investment and management company based in Park City, Utah with offices in California, Minnesota, and Oregon. They own and operate more than 150 Manufactured Home, Multifamily and RV communities throughout the United States. Find additional information at ipgliving.com.

Contact:

Elisabeth Manville

949.438.6262

[email protected]

SOURCE Investment Property Group