IPG DXTRA Names Jean Lee Swagert Chief People Officer

Lee Swagert moves into the role from Weber Shandwick where she most recently served as Chief Human Resources Officer for North America, leading HR and talent initiatives. She helped spearhead a new leadership and talent development framework, helped develop guidelines for a hybrid remote-working model and supported Weber Shandwick's initiatives to become an anti-racist organization.

In her new role, Lee Swagert will have global responsibilities for the human resource function and will drive IPG DXTRA's commitment to attracting, empowering and retaining the best and most diverse talent in the industry. Lee Swagert will lead the design and execution of workforce and people strategies in collaboration with the collective's 27 agencies across public relations, experiential, sports and entertainment, branding, digital experience, social content and influencer marketing.

"Jean brings us valuable perspective on creating an exceptional experience and an inclusive environment for our 7,000 employees around the world," said Andy Polansky, Chairman and CEO of IPG DXTRA. "Her leadership will be critical both in adapting to new ways of working and in strengthening our talent base."

Lee Swagert succeeds Abby Gold, who will transition into a strategic advisory role following a 23-year tenure with the company. Gold most recently served as Chief Human Resources Officer for IPG DXTRA and Chief Employee Experience Officer for Weber Shandwick. Gold will continue to support the company throughout the transition and will spearhead key strategic initiatives, working closely with Polansky, brand leaders and Lee Swagert.

"In the past two decades the marketing services industry and the brands of DXTRA have undergone great transformation," Polansky said. "Talent is core to that transformation and Abby's vision and perspective have been invaluable. I'm grateful to have her continued partnership as a strategic advisor," Polansky added.

ABOUT IPG DXTRA

IPG DXTRA, part of Interpublic Group, is a global collective of 27 marketing-specialty brands and more than 7,000 employees, anchored across Weber Shandwick, Golin, Octagon, Jack Morton and FutureBrand. IPG DXTRA companies bring together unique combinations of in-demand skills and expertise for clients, including experiential, public relations, sponsorships, innovation, brand, influencer, digital, social and analytics in categories as diverse as sports, healthcare, entertainment, CPG, luxury, technology and financial services. For more information, please visit www.IPGDXTRA.com.

About Interpublic

Interpublic is values-based, data-fueled and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com

SOURCE IPG DXTRA

