IPG Led By Mitch Gould and Jeff Fernandez, Veteran Retail Distribution and Manufacturing Professionals

Mitch Gould, a third-generation retail professional, has expertise spanning several categories of consumer products, including lawn and garden, hardware, sports nutrition, dietary supplements, skin care, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and beverages. Gould has represented organizations such as Igloo, Rubbermaid, Sunbeam, Remington, Chapin, Paramount, Miracle-Gro, Native Remedies, Flora Health, Steven Seagal's Lightning Bolt, Body Basix and Hulk Hogan's extreme energy granules.

With nearly 30 years of experience in the world of retail, Fernandez has spent time as a buyer for Amazon.com and Wal-Mart Stores Inc., two of the largest retailers in the world, which helps him guide his consumer goods clients from the product development stage to getting items on the shelves, virtual or otherwise.

"Jeff and I have been helping consumer goods companies navigate through the retail merchandising maze for decades," Gould said. "We are both veterans of branding consumer goods online at e-commerce sites, as well as brick-and-mortar stores. Together, we have more than $1 billion in sales in consumer goods and health and wellness products."

Gould is the founder and CEO of IPG, a family-owned global brand management firm that specializes in the importation and distribution of foreign brands. IPG also helps domestic manufacturers and brand developers expand their sales here in the United States.

IPG is a privately held company that specializes in the retail distribution of consumer goods. IPG offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers in the United States seeking to launch or expand distribution of their products.

