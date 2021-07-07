IPG Selected to Present at CleanEquity® Monaco 2021

LONDON, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IPG will present at CleanEquity® Monaco 2021 on 22nd & 23rd July at the Fairmont Monte Carlo.

CleanEquity® is an annual invitation-only event hosted by Innovator Capital, the London based specialist investment bank. The 30 best-in-class sustainable technologies must meet high standards set by the selection committee. The conference provides an intimate and collegiate setting for inventors and entrepreneurs to share their stories with delegates - key decision makers looking to assist them with reaching their commercial and strategic goals.

Other partners and sponsors include Prince Albert II of Monaco's Foundation, Cision, Covington & Burling, Cranfield University, MIT Solve, the Monaco Economic Board and Taronis Fuels.

IPG has been identified by an expert panel as one of the world's most innovative sustainable technology companies and has been selected to present to selected sovereign, corporate, family offices and professional investors & acquires, policy makers, end users and international trade media.

IPG is a British clean-tech company, commercialising the IPG Flameless Generator to de-risk the transition to alternative fuels and enable businesses to end their reliance on diesel generators.

From the provision of temporary power in construction and mining to off-grid power supply for EV charging, fuel-flexible, high-efficiency power generation offers a vital solution for decarbonising onsite power in the face of an uncertain renewable fuel landscape.

IPG's innovation in fuel-flexible flameless combustion represents a significant breakthrough in unlocking the roadmap to hydrogen and biofuels. Their flagship product, the IPG Flameless Generator is a 100 kW modular power solution, delivering pollutant-free power from any renewable fuel. High efficiencies deliver low-cost, low-carbon power on today's fuels, whilst dynamic fuel flexibility enables the transition to the net-zero fuels of tomorrow, as they become available.

"The need to take immediate action to end our reliance on fossil fuels is undeniable, but the route to doing so is yet to be defined. There is tremendous untapped potential in leveraging technological innovation to unlock the transition to hydrogen and biofuels," said Ian Marchant, non-Executive Director of Aggreko, Chairman of Thames Water plc., Advisory Board member and investor of IPG. "With breakthroughs in flameless combustion and ceramics, IPG's technology will play a leading role in allowing the use of clean fuels, at high efficiencies, in a wide variety of uses."

After a successful first close of their latest funding round, IPG are now actively looking to engage with businesses in construction and EV charging to undertake pilot trials commencing in 2022.

Toby Gill, CEO of IPG said, "it is a privilege to be selected to present at CleanEquity® Monaco for a second time. We look forward to engaging with potential commercial partners and investors, as we strive to reinvent fuel-based power for the renewable future and bring to market a clean-and-green replacement to the diesel generator."

To learn more about the IPG Flameless Generator, get involved in their upcoming commercial trials, or join their latest funding round, please contact [email protected] or visit www.ipg.energy.

