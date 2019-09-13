iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max arrive on C Spire network September 20

Starting today, customers can pre-order iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max at www.cspire.com and via phone through Customer Telesales at 1.855.CSPIRE4 .The new iPhone and Apple Watch Series 5 will be available for home delivery or pick up at any C Spire retail store starting on Friday, September 20. The new seventh-generation iPad will go on sale on Monday, September 30.

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max feature a new triple-camera system that provides a pro-level camera experience with an Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto camera, delivering huge improvements to low-light photography with Night mode and the highest quality video in a smartphone. The powerful Apple-designed A13 Bionic chip provides unparalleled performance for every task while enabling an unprecedented leap in battery life, with iPhone 11 Pro offering up to four more hours of battery life in a day than iPhone Xs, and iPhone 11 Pro Max offering up to five hours more than iPhone Xs Max. The new Super Retina XDR in the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro and 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max is the brightest and most advanced display ever in an iPhone. iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come in four gorgeous finishes including a beautiful new midnight green.

iPhone 11 is packed with new powerful and innovative capabilities seamlessly integrated with iOS 13, bringing an unparalleled user experience. iPhone 11 introduces a powerful dual-camera system with all-new Ultra Wide and Wide angle cameras, producing the highest quality video in a smartphone, offering major improvements in low-light photography with Night mode, and Portrait mode of people, pets, things and more. iPhone 11 is powered by the A13 Bionic chip to perform the most demanding tasks, while getting through an entire day on a single charge, and is designed to withstand the elements with improved water resistance and the toughest glass ever in a smartphone. iPhone 11 comes in six new gorgeous colors including purple, green, yellow, black, white and PRODUCT(RED).

Apple Watch Series 5 debuts an Always-On Retina display that never sleeps, so it's easy to see the time and other important information, without raising or tapping the display. New location features, from a built-in compass to current elevation, help users better navigate their day. Apple Watch Series 5 with cellular allows customers to stay connected, make calls and receive texts, while international emergency calling1 allows customers to call emergency services directly from Apple Watch in over 150 countries, even without iPhone nearby. And with watchOS 6, Apple Watch users are empowered to take charge of their health and fitness with new features like Cycle Tracking, the Noise app and Activity Trends.

The upgraded seventh-generation iPad brings more screen area to the most-popular, most affordable iPad, with a stunning 10.2-inch Retina display, support for the full-sized Smart Keyboard2 and Apple Pencil3, and the latest innovations including the fast A10 Fusion chip, advanced cameras and sensors, ease of use and great all-day battery life.4 Designed to be ultra-portable and durable, iPad weighs about one pound, and for the first time features an enclosure made from 100 percent recycled aluminum with the same strength, durability and beautiful finish as the aluminum in all Apple products.5

The new seventh-generation iPad is designed for iPadOS with powerful new capabilities and intuitive features, and comes in silver, space gray and gold finishes, with ultra-fast wireless performance and support for Gigabit-class LTE connectivity.

For a limited time, new and existing customers who want any of the new iPhone models during the pre-and launch phases will receive $200 off when they order online and $100 off when they purchase one of the Apple smartphones in a C Spire retail store. Free AirPods also will be offered to qualifying customers who preorder or purchase devices online. In addition, a similar limited time offer of $100 off the new Apple Watch Series 5 and older models will be available to customers.

"Our unbeatable service, unmatched plans and fast, powerful wireless 4G LTE network are ideal for the latest innovative and advanced iPhone 11, Apple Watch Series 5 and new iPad," said Brian Caraway, general manager of wireless for C Spire. "We're excited to add these amazing devices to our growing portfolio."

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit www.cspire.com and click on the wireless link. For more details on iPhone and Apple Watch, please visit www.apple.com.

1 Cellular models only and not available in all areas.

2 Smart Keyboard sold separately.

3 The first-generation Apple Pencil sold separately.

4 Battery life depends on device settings, usage and other factors. Actual results may vary.

5 Recycled material claim applies to the enclosure and is based on auditing done by UL LLC.

