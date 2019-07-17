IPIC® Entertainment Engages Mustache Agency For Original Pre-Show Content Series: IPIC Life

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IPIC® Entertainment Inc., ("IPIC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IPIC), creators of America's coveted IPIC® luxury theater-and-restaurant destinations, today announced the engagement of Mustache, a Cognizant-owned award-winning creative content agency, to produce custom programming that will air prior to show time at IPIC® theaters nationwide.

Mustache, based in Brooklyn, NY, is known for its innovative approach to developing, producing and distributing compelling video content and programming. Mustache's clients include leading brands such as P&G, Amazon, Under Armour, Google, Grammarly, and Viceland.

"IPIC members and moviegoers tend to arrive much earlier than the published show time to order their food and beverage and settle in. Our goal is to maximize their entertainment experience by delivering engaging, original content with every IPIC visit," said Carla D'Alessandro, Chief Marketing Officer at IPIC Entertainment. "Over the last three years, brands such as Google, Louis Vuitton and Cartier have found IPIC Life as the perfect place to showcase their branded content to a captive and discerning audience who value exceptional experiences."

"What makes this content special from our perspective is that it helps solve a business need for IPIC to further enhance their guest experience – it's content with a unique purpose," said John Limotte, founder and CEO of Mustache. "We're thankful that IPIC selected us for this opportunity and we look forward to continuing to create high-quality programming for IPIC and their content-savvy guests and members."

As part of the IPIC Life pre-show experience, the following content produced by Mustache is currently airing across all 16 IPIC locations:

Crafted: Nationally acclaimed chefs and mixologists discuss the inspiration and execution of IPIC's special menu and cocktail selections. Sharing their vision with the audience in a low-key, authentic way as they explain to us their personal relationship to cinema, and their connection between film and food.





Nationally acclaimed chefs and mixologists discuss the inspiration and execution of IPIC's special menu and cocktail selections. Sharing their vision with the audience in a low-key, authentic way as they explain to us their personal relationship to cinema, and their connection between film and food. The Gourmand: A well-dressed child ( Maximo Masefield ) with a refined palate, strong point of view, and a love for films samples signature menu items and dishes in detail on its strengths and movie pairing.





A well-dressed child ( ) with a refined palate, strong point of view, and a love for films samples signature menu items and dishes in detail on its strengths and movie pairing. Short Films: Curated short film series showcases hand-picked films with wide appeal from burgeoning, innovative creators.





Curated short film series showcases hand-picked films with wide appeal from burgeoning, innovative creators. Canine Classics: Famous movie scenes reenacted by adorable dogs in costumes.





Famous movie scenes reenacted by adorable dogs in costumes. Alt Takes: A play on 'the line before the line' in homage to revered movie lines. Featuring a master impressionist ( Mike Sause ) who performs iconic lines with all the same gusto as the original, but the wording is just a little bit off. These "outtake" lines will show how just a couple of words can make the difference between an instant classic and nonsense.





A play on 'the line before the line' in homage to revered movie lines. Featuring a master impressionist ( ) who performs iconic lines with all the same gusto as the original, but the wording is just a little bit off. These "outtake" lines will show how just a couple of words can make the difference between an instant classic and nonsense. Charades: A living room classic brought to the big screen. A physically talented ( Leo Yu-Ning Chang ) actor does everything in their power to get the audience to guess the name of the film they are acting out. Every episode features a collection of films which tie together in some way – yet another thing for the audience to guess.

For more information on IPIC, visit www.IPIC.com.

About Mustache

Mustache is content — Scripted, Unscripted, Live Action, Animation, Short Form, Long Form, TV, Social Media, Commercial, Branded Content and beyond. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Mustache is staffed with a passionate and diverse collection of multi-hyphenate creators and doers, Mustache is uniquely calibrated to craft soup-to-nuts, visually-stunning, imaginative, thoughtful, hilarious content and campaigns for any platform. Born of an instinct to buck tradition and institutional bloat, Mustache's energized team is designed to contend with the biggest dinosaurs in the advertising, digital and entertainment industries. Learn more about Mustache at www.MustacheAgency.com.

About IPIC® Entertainment

Established in 2010 and headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, IPIC® Entertainment ("IPIC or the "Company") (NASDAQ:IPIC) is America's premier luxury restaurant-and-theater brand. A pioneer of the dine-in theater concept, IPIC® Entertainment's mission is to provide visionary entertainment escapes, presenting high-quality, chef-driven culinary and mixology in architecturally unique destinations that include premium movie theaters and restaurants. IPIC® Theaters offers guests two tiers of luxury leather seating, Premium Chaise lounge and Premium Plus Pod or reclining seating options. IPIC® currently operates 16 locations with 123 screens in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Washington and new locations planned for Florida, Georgia, Texas, California and Connecticut. For more information, visit www.ipic.com.

Media Contact:

Michelle Soudry

The Gab Group for IPIC Entertainment

msoudry@thegabgroup.com

561.750.3500

SOURCE IPIC® Entertainment Inc.

Related Links

http://www.IPIC.com

