IPIC Theaters, LLC. to Host National Hiring Event May 4th & 5th

With the health and safety of applicants and team members as a priority, wellness protocols will be in place at the in-person event, including social distancing and required masks. Applicants are welcome to attend any time over the two days from 10am-6pm for an interview. It is recommended to apply ahead of time, and to bring a resumé and photo ID. For more information about the event and to view all open opportunities, please visit https://ipichiringevent.careerplug.com/account .

IPIC guests deserve more than just an average outing, which is why every moment is crafted to make them feel recognized and valued throughout their visit. As pioneers in the premium dine-in cinema and restaurant industry, candidates should share a passion for chef-inspired cuisine, craft cocktails and first-class service. Our portfolio of brands, IPIC Theaters and The Tuck Room, City Perch and Tanzy restaurants, allow you to choose your career path—from operations, to culinary, to corporate. We have a range of opportunities available, including management positions such as General Manager, Theater Manager and Restaurant Manager, and hourly positions including Server, Bartender, Hostess and Line Cook.

IPIC Theaters, LLC. is an equal opportunity employer, and strives to create a culture as unique as the brands we represent. Our expansive benefits program includes competitive compensation and bonus programs; relocation assistance; health, dental and vision insurance; paid time off; referral bonuses; professional development and growth potential; and free movie tickets, cinema screenings and dining discounts. Take your career to new heights with IPIC!

The IPIC Theaters, LLC. portfolio comprises of five dine-in theater and restaurant brands, including IPIC©, Tanzy© modern Italian restaurant, City Perch© new American restaurant, The Tuck Room© contemporary tavern restaurant and Serena Pastificio© northern Italian restaurant. Founded in 2010 as our predecessor IPIC Gold Class Entertainment, LLC., IPIC is a pioneer of the premium dine-in theater and restaurant concepts, offering guests high-quality, chef-driven culinary and mixology offerings in architecturally unique destinations. IPIC Theaters currently operates 7 restaurant locations and 15 dine-in theater locations with 116 screens in California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Washington and our newest restaurant concept Serena Pastificio opening in Atlanta, Georgia in 2021. For more information, visit IPIC.com.

