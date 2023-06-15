iPipeline® Creates Dedicated Team to Enhance the Customer Experience and Help Customers Achieve Their Business Goals

Fortune 500 Veteran Leonid Davelman Joins Leading Fintech Company as VP of Customer Success to Lead Key Initiative

EXTON, Pa., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing commitment to strategically transform the life insurance and financial services industries through its innovative technology solutions, iPipeline® announces the establishment of a dedicated customer success initiative. Leading this firm-wide initiative to ensure customers realize maximum value from the company's solutions is Leonid Davelman, iPipeline's new Vice President of Customer Success.

An accomplished leader, Mr. Davelman will oversee the vision and strategy for building a world-class program focused on increasing customer loyalty and long-term satisfaction. As part of this initiative, the team will identify, improve, expand, and implement well-defined and proven programs and best practices. These programs can be customized for each specific customer's long-term definition of success, as well as promote a company-wide culture of customer success.

"As customers' business needs continue to evolve and change, we need to understand how each customer defines and measures their success as that also changes," said Daphne Thomas, Chief Operating Officer of iPipeline. "Leo has an impressive record as a customer advocate, and we are excited to have him on board. Leo and the team will be champions for our clients and ensure the voices of customers are heard, especially in areas such as support, service, and product adoption."

Before joining iPipeline, Mr. Davelman was Customer Success Director for MuleSoft, a Salesforce company and the leading integration and API platform in the world, where he led a $14 million portfolio (in annual recurring revenue) of the company's largest and most strategic retail and consumer goods customers. Prior to Salesforce, he held positions of increasing responsibility at New York Life Insurance Company, Applause, Toys R Us, and Edgewater. Mr. Davelman received a master's degree in business studies from the University of Bremen in Germany, and a B.A. in international business and management from Dickinson College.

"I'm thrilled to be part of iPipeline, a market leader that combines technology, innovation, and expertise to deliver ground-breaking, award-winning software solutions," said Leonid Davelman, Vice President of Customer Success at iPipeline. "We're excited to launch our initial key priority, which is to take a comprehensive, 360-degree view of our customers' entire relationship with us and to understand what is important to them. This will play a key role in identifying areas we can focus on to provide more value for our customers, at every stage of their iPipeline journey."

About iPipeline

iPipeline is building a comprehensive digitized ecosystem for the life insurance and wealth management industries, which will enable millions of those who are uninsured or under-insured to secure their financial futures as part of a holistic financial planning experience. The firm is working to optimize all application and processing workflows—from quote to commission—and consolidating them within one of the most expansive straight-through processing platforms, significantly reducing paper, saving time, and increasing premiums and placements for insurance agents. iPipeline is also committed to offering premier subscription-based tools to help financial institutions and advisors automate and digitize financial transactions, comply with regulations, and seamlessly incorporate life insurance and annuities into client accounts.

The iPipeline digital ecosystem incorporates one of the industry's largest data sets to enable advisors and agents to optimize their businesses. Since its establishment in 1995, iPipeline has facilitated 1.5 billion quote responses, $32 billion in savings on printing and mailing costs, the collection of 55 billion premiums, and the protection of 25 million lives. iPipeline operates as a unit of Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP), a constituent of the S&P 500® and Fortune 1000® indices. For more information, please visit https://www.ipipeline.com/ .

SOURCE iPipeline