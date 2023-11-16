iPipeline Names Technology Industry Veteran Pat O'Donnell as New Chief Executive Officer

EXTON, Pa., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iPipeline, a leading global provider of comprehensive and integrated digital solutions for the life insurance and financial services industry, announced today that Pat O'Donnell, a technology industry veteran with more than three decades of experience, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer.

Pat O'Donnell

Pat will replace Deane S. Price, who has served as the company's interim CEO since February 2022. Price joined iPipeline after more than 10 years with fellow Roper Technologies business, Aderant, where she held the role of CEO. O'Donnell's appointment is effective immediately and Price will remain with the organization as an advisor, assisting with the transition. O'Donnell will be responsible for the global iPipeline organization and will report to Satish Maripuri, Group Executive, at Roper Technologies.

"Pat is a proven leader with a growth mindset in the technology sector, with robust experience and proven success in the industry. We are excited to welcome him to iPipeline and Roper Technologies," said Satish Maripuri. "Pat's focus on customer intimacy, innovation, driving M&A, and building high performance cultures is key to iPipeline's ongoing commitment to innovate and strategically transform the global industry -- life insurance, protection, financial services, and pensions -- through the company's innovative technology solutions. We look for Pat to build upon the strong and solid foundation iPipeline has built and I want to thank Deane for her leadership at iPipeline during this interim period."

O'Donnell brings extensive industry knowledge and experience to this role, having most recently served as CEO of Ministry Brands, the leading provider of software and services for faith-based, non-profit, and other purpose-driven organizations. During more than three years in his role with the organization, O'Donnell played a key role in the company's success and oversaw a period of transformation and growth.

His experience includes serving as Senior Vice President, and later as President, of FLEETCOR, an Atlanta-based leading global business payments company. O'Donnell also held roles of increasing responsibility, including serving as Senior Division Vice President and Division Vice President of Major Accounts during his nearly 24 years with ADP, a member of the Fortune 500 and a global technology company providing human capital management solutions. O'Donnell is a graduate of West Chester University with a bachelor's degree in economics. Additionally, he earned the Six Sigma designation and the Project Management Profession (PMP®) certification.

"I am honored to be appointed to lead iPipeline, a company that not only is a pioneer in the industry but one that continues to be a leader, with a global footprint, a strong portfolio of innovative technology solutions, and a talented and driven team of Pipers," said Pat O'Donnell, Chief Executive Officer at iPipeline. "I look forward to working with the team to collaboratively build upon the foundational success of iPipeline as we advance our strategy to the next level."

About iPipeline

iPipeline is a leading global provider of comprehensive and integrated digital solutions for the life insurance and financial services industries in North America, and life insurance and pensions industries in the UK. iPipeline couples one of the most expansive digital and automated platforms with one of the industry's largest data libraries to accelerate, automate, and simplify various applications, processes, and workflows – from quote to commission – with seamless integration. The company's vision is to help everyone achieve lasting financial security by delivering innovative solutions that connect, simplify, and transform the industry.

Since its establishment in 1995, iPipeline has helped protect more than 49 million people, and today is trusted around the world by more than 100 insurance carriers, and providers, and more than 2,500 broker-dealers, financial institutions, Brokerage General Agencies (BGAs), Independent Marketing Organizations (IMOs), and Managing General Agents (MGAs). Connected to more than 500,000 agents and advisers/advisors, the company collected more than $33 billion in premium in life insurance and $55 billion in annuities in 2022. iPipeline operates as a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP) , a constituent of the S&P 500® and Fortune 1000® indices. For more information, please visit ipipeline.com/ and select your country of origin.

