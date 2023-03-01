iPipeline® Welcomes Life Insurance and Annuities Industry Pros to Connections 2023--Scheduled for March 12-14 at the ARIA

iPipeline's Premier Annual Event, Spanning Nearly 25 Years, Will Offer Insights from Industry Visionaries, and Focus on Growing Business and Exceeding Customer Expectations

EXTON, Pa., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iPipeline® proudly welcomes insurance and financial services professionals to its Connections 2023 conference, where attendees can learn how to stay ahead of industry trends from respected leaders in their fields. Attendees will be able to join hundreds of their peers and partners to explore—together—how to leverage emerging technologies, data, and innovations to best grow and sustain their businesses.

World-class keynotes and third-party industry experts will join iPipeline customers, partners, and presenters to share industry insights, such as the impact of global economic change on the insurance landscape and how data and analytics can enable quicker and metric-based decisions that drive profitability.

The three-day Connections 2023 conference, scheduled for March 12-14 at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, opens with a reception at the Hard Rock Cafe. iPipeline users will have the opportunity to connect with hundreds of insurance carriers, distributors, financial institutions, and brokerage general agencies (BGAs). The agenda also includes iPipeline's Seventh Annual Women's Luncheon (open to all female attendees) and technology demos by innovation experts from iPipeline and its partners. iPipeline held the first in-person event for its technology users in 1998 in Dallas, and has continually upgraded the conference every year since.

"Connections 2023 attendees can hear first-hand from some of the most knowledgeable industry experts about how to best optimize life insurance and annuities, so they can help more families protect their financial futures. Our attendees will also experience these insights in a fun setting where they can catch up with longtime contacts while making new friends and connections," said Deane Price, Chief Executive Officer of iPipeline. "Our iPipeline team has worked hard to put together an unforgettable industry conference where our customers and partners can engage with each other in a meaningful way—and inspire each other to grow their businesses."

A few of the highlighted sessions at Connections 2023, from among the more than 40 that are planned, include:

Impacts of Global Economic Change on the Insurance Landscape —Joe Paddock, Vice President of Sales at iPipeline, will enable attendees to hear directly from a life insurance carrier about how the industry reacts and adjusts to change, and its effects on business and operations, including its impact on talent.

—Joe Paddock, Vice President of Sales at iPipeline, will enable attendees to hear directly from a life insurance carrier about how the industry reacts and adjusts to change, and its effects on business and operations, including its impact on talent. Quoting & Illustrations Finally Made Easier —Led by Bill Atlee , Chief Innovation Officer and Founder of iPipeline, this session highlights iPipeline's quoting and illustration products, including quick notes, speed scores, and show-and-tell features.

—Led by , Chief Innovation Officer and Founder of iPipeline, this session highlights iPipeline's quoting and illustration products, including quick notes, speed scores, and show-and-tell features. Rise of the Machines: How AI and Machine Learning Are Driving the Future of Underwriting —Jay Marshall, Vice President of Client Services at iPipeline, will lead a discussion with a panel of experienced data experts, iPipeline customers, and carriers about how artificial intelligence and machine-learning algorithms are transforming underwriting, now and in the future.

—Jay Marshall, Vice President of Client Services at iPipeline, will lead a discussion with a panel of experienced data experts, iPipeline customers, and carriers about how artificial intelligence and machine-learning algorithms are transforming underwriting, now and in the future. We Heart Data: An Analytics Super Session —David Libesman, Vice President of Data Analytics at iPipeline, will guide a discussion about the hot topic of data in the industry, providing real-world scenarios from iPipeline customers regarding how data and analytics translate into insights and better business decisions.

—David Libesman, Vice President of Data Analytics at iPipeline, will guide a discussion about the hot topic of data in the industry, providing real-world scenarios from iPipeline customers regarding how data and analytics translate into insights and better business decisions. AMS: Agency Operations Best Practices—Carly Fetzer, Senior Sales Engineer at iPipeline, and Eric Wright , Senior Manager of Support at iPipeline, will lead an active discussion focusing on the challenges insurance industry distributors can face, and how to solve those problems.

The Connections 2023 keynote speakers are Jeff Civillico, an entertainer and emcee who recently celebrated a 10-year run as a Headliner with Caesars Entertainment, appearing at various Las Vegas hotels, including The LINQ, The Flamingo, and The Paris; Jeremy Gutsche, MBA, CFA, a New York Times bestselling author, and CEO of Trend Hunter, the world's No. 1 trend and innovation consultancy; and The Clairvoyants, a magician and mentalist duo who appear together worldwide at shows, galas, cruise ships, and corporate events and are known for their appearance on America's Got Talent.

About iPipeline

iPipeline is building a comprehensive digitized ecosystem for the life insurance and wealth management industries, which will enable millions of uninsured or under-insured Americans to secure their financial futures as part of a holistic financial planning experience. The firm is working to optimize all application and processing workflows—from quote to commission—and consolidating them within one of the most expansive straight-through processing platforms, significantly reducing paper, saving time, and increasing premiums and placements for insurance agents. iPipeline is also committed to offering premier subscription-based tools to help financial institutions and advisors automate and digitize financial transactions, comply with regulations, and seamlessly incorporate life insurance and annuities into client accounts.

The iPipeline digital ecosystem incorporates one of the industry's largest data sets to enable advisors and agents to optimize their businesses. Since its establishment in 1995, iPipeline has facilitated 1.5 billion quote responses, $32 billion in savings on printing and mailing costs, the collection of 55 billion premiums, and the protection of 25 million lives. iPipeline operates as a unit of Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP), a constituent of the S&P 500® and Fortune 500® indices. For more information, please visit https://www.ipipeline.com/ .

