IPKeys Launches Energy Demand Management Portal 2.0

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IPKeys Power Partners announced today the release of the next generation of its cyber secure and OpenADR based Energy Demand Management Online Portal 2.0. Instant access to energy consumption data with real time telemetry for participation in utility-based Demand Management incentive programs are now provided. The 2.0 portal now adds enhanced control and insight into what is happening during a demand response event or grid stress. The near-real time visibility into electricity loads enables maximum participation in demand response events while at the same time maintaining business continuity and comfort. Learn more about IPKeys Power Partners Demand Response Program for New York City.

The IPKeys Demand Management solution is a suite of hardware, software and services that allow commercial and industrial operators to do more than simply enroll in demand response programs. "Our Demand Management solution provides commercial and industrial operators a platform to automate demand response events and truly optimize energy use," said Rob Nawy, CEO IPKeys Power Partners. "Through automation, real-time insights and a customized approach to each client, we are delivering a value-added demand response platform to the market, all at no-upfront cost."

The 2.0 release of the Energy Demand Management online portal includes the new IPKeys Demand Limiter, an enhancement that allows clients to more accurately manage demand charges. When electricity demand reaches pre-established thresholds, actionable notifications are delivered. This feature may also be integrated with Building Management Systems to trigger automations and workflows, thereby greatly reducing the effort associated with managing events and minimizing interference for business continuity and building comfort.

"Our goal is to support all organizations on their journey to a zero-carbon footprint. For commercial and industrial operators, participation in demand response programs can be a key part of that journey, helping them to protect the grid and often providing the funding for other green initiatives. Continuing to innovate our market leading IPKeys Demand Management solution is part of our team's commitment," said Nawy.

Customers of ConEdison, NYISO, National Grid, PJM California IOU's and ERCOT may all take advantage of the IPKeys Demand Management solution including this recent release of the Energy Demand Management Online Portal.

About IPKeys Power Partners

IPKeys Power Partners' provides secure technology solutions to the complex challenges faced by our country's utilities and cities. These challenges encompass cyber secure energy infrastructure, optimized electricity demand management and reliable public safety communication networks. Our technology solutions portfolio encompasses networks, data centers, cybersecurity, software, hardware and smart energy grids.

The Company is headquartered in New Jersey and has national installations including California, Louisiana, Maryland, Texas and Virginia.

