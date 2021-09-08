IPKeys Power Partners Announces New Grid Cyber Security Breakthrough

Addresses $Multi- Billion cybersecurity convergence challenges of Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) & compliance facing utilities & grid operators

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IPKeys Power Partners, the leading cybersecurity, cyber compliance, and smart grid technology company, announced today the release of its groundbreaking SigmaFlow Beacon platform to provide utilities, generators, and grid operators a simple, unified solution for cybersecurity monitoring and compliance requirements.

The SigmaFlow Beacon platform is built specifically to help organizations align with North American Electric Reliability Corp. (NERC) compliance mandates. It provides NERC registered entities with a single solution to advance, simplify and improve existing cybersecurity and monitoring requirements.

"We are pleased to provide utilities, generators and grid operators a system that ensures unification of cybersecurity monitoring and NERC-CIP compliance requirements," said Robert Nawy, CEO IPKeys. "It is long past time for the worlds of compliance and cyber defense to converge to provide cyber assurance for our power grid. The SigmaFlow Beacon unites needed capabilities of real-time cybersecurity monitoring with governance and regulation."

The SigmaFlow Beacon provides one, purpose-built solution for NERC baseline management, collecting the critical cyber data in real time and seamlessly incorporating the approval process within the SigmaFlow workflow and evidence platform. SigmaFlow Beacon technology is built for rapid deployment, making it faster and easier to implement than current monitoring solutions. It will save utilities valuable time, and provide seamless Critical Infrastructure Protection, improved cybersecurity, and audit ready results.

Today, NERC registered entities must use multiple vendors and systems to monitor baseline security and compliance data. These solutions are not connected to workflow, making the correlation between change management and baseline authorization next to impossible because multiple changes could be made since the facilities' last scan.

"SigmaFlow Beacon is a major step towards our vision of bringing compliance and security teams together, at the same time simplifying the act of maintaining compliance while enhancing real world cybersecurity," said Louis Riendeau, IPKeys Vice President, Operations & Product Management.

"Many of our clients and Governance & Regulation communities tend to get a sense of false cybersecurity validation by passing NERC compliance audits, SigmaFlow Beacon and the entire IPKeys Cyber Lab-as-a-Service platform introduces automated NERC compliance and advancement in real cybersecurity protection," said Trey Kirkpatrick, VP, NERC Implementation Services and Consulting.

Benefits of a Unified Approach between Cybersecurity and Compliance

Improved cybersecurit y : The fewer moving parts, the fewer opportunities for errors—and the fewer cracks for hackers to get in through. With cybersecurity and compliance in sync, there is a shared knowledge between organizations.

y The fewer moving parts, the fewer opportunities for errors—and the fewer cracks for hackers to get in through. With cybersecurity and compliance in sync, there is a shared knowledge between organizations. Time Savings: When a crisis strikes, immediate action is vital. With unified security and compliance, there is less risk of misunderstanding or miscommunication between organizations, less need for work to be redone, and fewer questions about completion.

When a crisis strikes, immediate action is vital. With unified security and compliance, there is less risk of misunderstanding or miscommunication between organizations, less need for work to be redone, and fewer questions about completion. Seamless CIP management: Unified end-to-end management of security and compliance ensures consistent CIP management, while providing more efficient and accessible records, greater access to critical information, and reducing data errors, missed assignments or due dates.

Unified end-to-end management of security and compliance ensures consistent CIP management, while providing more efficient and accessible records, greater access to critical information, and reducing data errors, missed assignments or due dates. Always audit-ready: All data is stored in one secure location, and is consistent, connected, complete and primed for scrutiny.

Large cybersecurity incidents like the SolarWinds breach or the Colonial Pipeline hack garner most of the attention, but hundreds of smaller attacks have impacted businesses, municipalities, and utilities across the country - and the threat is accelerating. According to Statescoop, between 2013 and 2018, 180 documented cyberattacks occurred, while 236 incidents have been reported since 2019.

To learn more about SigmaFlow Beacon and the SigmaFlow Compliance Platform, visit the IPKeys Power Partners website.

About IPKeys Power Partners

IPKeys Power Partners' industry-leading, secure OT and IoT intelligence platform addresses the complex cybersecurity, data, and communications challenges faced by operators of mission-critical networks for customers in the energy, government, and industrial markets. The company's suite of solutions encompass cybersecurity and cyber compliance for dynamic OT/IT environments, data analytics, secure energy management, and public safety network monitoring. The company is headquartered in New Jersey and has offices in California, Louisiana, Maryland, Texas, and Virginia.

