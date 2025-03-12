IPLOOK Attracted Attention at MWC 2025 by Showcasing its Future-Ready Network Evolution

HONG KONG, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC 2025 in Barcelona, IPLOOK reaffirmed its position as a pioneer in core network innovation, captivating industry leaders with its cutting-edge Unified Core Network Solution. Designed to seamlessly integrate legacy and next-generation systems, this solution enables telecom operators to transition smoothly from 2G/3G to 4G/5G, significantly reducing costs and downtime while optimizing network efficiency.

Cloud-Native Virtualized Core Network (vCore)

A standout feature of IPLOOK's showcase was its cloud-native virtualized core network (vCore), which intelligently allocates resources across multi-generational networks. Live demonstrations illustrated its capability to balance rural 2G/3G retention with urban 5G expansion, ensuring operators can support legacy subscribers while accelerating 5G standalone (SA) deployment. Attendees praised the solution's flexibility, highlighting its cost-effective infrastructure optimization and real-time traffic management capabilities.

5G Lightweight Core Network for Private Networks

Additionally, IPLOOK introduced its 5G lightweight core network, tailored for private networks with features such as cost-effective deployment, streamlined customization, and seamless interoperability with LTE and Wi-Fi. Fully compliant with 3GPP standards and NFV advancements, this solution empowers enterprises to build agile, scalable 5G networks for industrial IoT applications and smart city initiatives.

Industry Recognition and Future Outlook

"Our solutions are not just about technology—they're about empowering operators to evolve at their own pace," said IPLOOK CEO Tom Lyu. The event attracted a large number of attendees at IPLOOK's booth, reflecting global demand for its hybrid evolution strategies. As 5G-Advanced and 6G loom closer, IPLOOK's focus on interoperability and scalable innovation positions it as a key enabler of inclusive, next-gen connectivity.

About IPLOOK

IPLOOK is a leading provider of end-to-end mobile core network solutions, specializing in 4G, 5G, and 5G-Advanced technologies. With a focus on flexibility, scalability, and cost efficiency, IPLOOK delivers cloud-native and AI-driven network solutions for telecom operators, enterprises, and industry verticals worldwide. The company's mission is to accelerate digital transformation by enabling seamless connectivity across diverse network environments. Headquartered in Hong Kong, IPLOOK serves a global customer base, driving innovation to shape the future of mobile communications.

