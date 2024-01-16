IPLOOK in 2023 - A Year of Growth and Expansion in Telecom

In 2023, IPLOOK has made significant strides in expanding its global presence and executing its strategic vision.

HONG KONG, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IPLOOK, a leading provider of mobile core network solutions, looks back with pride on its transformative year in 2023. As an industry trailblazer, IPLOOK demonstrated its unwavering commitment to global expansion, strategic partnerships, and cutting-edge solutions that empower network operators worldwide. Here are the notable highlights that defined IPLOOK's successful 2023:

Focus of Innovation & Latest Technology

IPLOOK actively contributed to the 3GPP RAN Meeting. IPLOOK's participation underscored its dedication to shaping industry standards, advancing network technologies, and working on defining the future of mobile networks with industry experts. The core network provider also released its self-developed management and orchestration platform, iMANO, along with an updated product roadmap that exemplified its ambitious plans for the coming years.

Participation in Major Industry Events

  • MWC Barcelona
  • Mobile Carriers Show, Pittsburgh
  • MVNOs World Congress, Amsterdam
  • PT EXPO, Beijing
  • MWC Shanghai
  • IFA, Berlin
  • Futurecom, São Paulo
  • AfricaCom, Cape Town

IPLOOK brought its End-to-End Core Network Solutions to industry professionals worldwide, making a big splash at prestigious ICT industry trade shows, where IPLOOK was provided with exceptional platforms to engage with thousands of attendees, generate valuable leads and build its brand as a leading provider of innovative mobile solutions.

Scaled Up

  • IPLOOK Headquarter Expansion
  • Branch Offices Opening and Pre-establishment
  • Updated Server Room at IPLOOK's R&D center

To support its growth and provide a dynamic work environment for its team, IPLOOK's headquarter underwent an extensive expansion. This new office space embodies the company's commitment to innovation and collaboration, while also reflecting its increasing workforce and operations. Additionally, IPLOOK established a new office in Turkey, enhancing its local support and paving the way for future offices worldwide to cater to global business needs.

Building on the success of 2023, IPLOOK will continue to expand its global presence, cultivate partnerships, and deliver advanced core network solutions. With its focus on shaping the future of the industry, IPLOOK is poised for continued growth and success in 2024.

