IPM Announces Strategic New Hires and Promotions to Drive Growth

FRESNO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Prescription Management (IPM), a leading pharmacy benefits manager (PBM), has expanded its sales and account management teams with the addition of several strategic hires.

"We're pleased to welcome this group of talented leaders to IPM," said President and COO Rich Adams. "These individuals further strengthen our commitment to transforming the PBM experience through consultative cost management solutions, integrated data, and award-winning service."

New hires and promotions include:

Randy Skierka was appointed National Vice President of Sales . Skierka brings more than 20 years of sales leadership experience in the field of long-term care pharmacy. In this role, Skierka will lead IPM's sales team across the country, responsible for creating and executing sales strategies, managing growth, and overseeing team development.

. Skierka brings more than 20 years of sales leadership experience in the field of long-term care pharmacy. In this role, Skierka will lead IPM's sales team across the country, responsible for creating and executing sales strategies, managing growth, and overseeing team development. Anne James joined as Regional Vice President of Commercial Sales/Taft Hartley . James joins IPM with an extensive background in pharmacy benefits and retail pharmacy. In this role, she will lead commercial sales activities on the East Coast as well as Taft Hartley groups across the nation.

. James joins IPM with an extensive background in pharmacy benefits and retail pharmacy. In this role, she will lead commercial sales activities on the East Coast as well as Taft Hartley groups across the nation. Philip Carroll joined as Director of Account Management . Carroll brings more than a decade of PBM account management and sales experience to IPM. In this role, he will provide consultative support to current clients and drive business development activities on the West Coast.

. Carroll brings more than a decade of PBM account management and sales experience to IPM. In this role, he will provide consultative support to current clients and drive business development activities on the West Coast. Chris Choate joined as Regional Vice President of Sales. Choate joins IPM with close to 20 years of experience in financial, healthcare and long-term pharmacy sales. In this role, he will oversee business development in the Midwest/Mountain West.

About IPM

Integrated Prescription Management (IPM) is a full-service, middle market PBM that works with self-funded employer groups, brokers, TPAs, and behavioral health facilitates around the country. Founded in 2009, IPM provides high-touch service, strategic cost management solutions, and integrated analytics. The company earned a Silver Stevie Award for Customer Service Department of the Year in 2021 and is a four-time honoree on Inc. 5000's List of Fastest Growing Private Companies. IPM is headquartered in Fresno, CA and maintains regional offices in Dallas, TX and Atlanta, GA.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Debby Clark, Vice President, Marketing

Integrated Prescription Management (IPM)

[email protected] | 559.612.6205

SOURCE Integrated Prescription Management

Related Links

https://www.rxipm.com/

