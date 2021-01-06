IPM Names Rich Adams President and Chief Operating Officer
Jan 06, 2021, 08:00 ET
FRESNO, Calif., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Prescription Management (IPM), a leading pharmacy benefits management (PBM) company, has promoted Rich Adams to President and Chief Operating Officer, effective January 1, 2021.
"Since joining IPM a year ago, Rich has done a tremendous job in overseeing operations and strengthening our core competencies," said IPM's Chief Executive Officer Troy Collins. "Under his leadership, IPM has continued to flourish as a nimble and forward-thinking PBM."
"It's exciting to be part of an organization that's committed to providing personalized care, integrated data, and world-class service," said Rich. "I'm honored to be a part of this incredible team as we work together to transform the pharmacy benefits experience."
Prior to joining IPM in 2019, Rich served as the Senior Vice President for Kroger Prescription Plans where he was responsible for overseeing all aspects of the business. Prior to this, he was the Head of Sales, Account Management, and Product Development at OmedaRx, the pharmacy program for Regence Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oregon, Utah, Idaho, and Washington. Rich also served as Vice President of Sales and Account Management at Cigna Healthcare Taft Hartley and Payer Solutions divisions, and has held various leadership positions at MedImpact Healthcare Systems.
Rich graduated with honors from the University of Maryland at College Park and received a master's degree in health policy from the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University. He also holds an MBA from Alliant University and a certification in Finance from Stanford Graduate School of Business.
About IPM
Integrated Prescription Management (IPM) is a full-service, middle market PBM that works with self-funded employer groups, brokers, TPAs, and behavioral health facilitates around the country. Founded in 2009, IPM provides high-touch service, powerful analytics, and strategic cost-containment solutions. The company is a four-time honoree on Inc. 5000's List of Fastest Growing Private Companies and was named PBM Provider of the Year by the Business Excellence Awards in 2014. IPM is headquartered in Fresno, CA and maintains regional offices in Dallas, TX and Atlanta, GA.
