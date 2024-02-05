IPM Pheromones Market Projections Reveal Robust Growth by 2028, with a Focus on Sustainable Pest Control in North America

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IPM Pheromones Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With a value of US$0.744 billion in 2021, the market is forecasted to expand significantly with a CAGR of 11.53%, reaching US$1.597 billion by 2028

As a critical component in the fight against crop-affecting pests, IPM pheromones are gaining traction among growers for their ability to monitor and control insect populations effectively without the detrimental impacts associated with traditional pesticides.

The global IPM pheromones market is poised for substantial growth, according to the latest market analysis report, which has been added to our comprehensive research repository. As the world leans towards eco-friendly and sustainable agricultural practices, integrated pest management (IPM) stands at the forefront, propelling the demand for IPM pheromones.

North America is a major contributor to the market's success, showcasing rapid adoption rates owing to the region's robust agricultural industry and intensifying shift towards organic farming practices. In the United States and Canada, farmers have increasingly recognized the environmental, economic, and social advantages offered by IPM pheromones. This uptake is supported by promising initiatives from regional industry players, as well as burgeoning demands for high-quality, organic produce.

Market Developments Signaling a Shift towards Safer Pest Control Solutions

Noteworthy developments within the market display a tangible commitment to innovation and sustainability. Partnerships and acquisitions by companies underline the sectors' push towards integrating pheromone-based technologies into mainstream agriculture, highlighting an industry-wide pivot to more conscientious pest control methodologies.

Within the market's segmentation, the report delineates multiple categories based on product, function, mode of application, crop type, and geographical distribution. These detailed segmentations underscore the varied applications of IPM pheromones and provide vital insights into the demographic trends shaping the industry's trajectory.

  • Thorough analysis delineates growth trajectories across various sectors, including mating disruption, detection and monitoring, and mass trapping.
  • Diverse application methods such as traps, sprayers, and dispensers are examined to gauge efficacy and user adoption rates.
  • Data-driven insights describe market dynamics across staple crops, again reiterating the technology's wide-reaching implications and benefits for farming communities.

The significance of the IPM pheromones market is further accentuated by its potential to address mounting challenges related to food security, sustainable agriculture, and environmental conservation. The comprehensive research document offers in-depth analysis and forecasts that are vital for stakeholders, policymakers, and market participants keen on understanding the nuances of this burgeoning sector.

Farmers, agronomists, researchers, and industry players are all set to benefit from the insights provided by this richly detailed market analysis. As the industry continues to evolve, the role of IPM pheromones in fostering sustainable agricultural practices is expected to become increasingly critical, thereby promising lucrative opportunities for growth and innovation within the sector.

Companies Mentioned

  • Syngenta Bioline
  • Russell IPM
  • Sumi Agro France
  • Hercon Environmental
  • BASF SE
  • Shin-Etsu
  • Isagro
  • ISCA Technologies
  • Pacific Biocontrol Corporation
  • Suterra

Market Segmentation:

By Product

  • Pheromones
  • Aggregation Pheromones
  • Others

By Function

  • Mating Disruption
  • Detection and monitoring
  • Mass Trapping

By Mode of Application

  • Traps
  • Sprayers
  • Dispensers

By Crop

  • Field Crops
  • Vegetable Crops
  • Others

By Geography

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Others
  • Europe
  • United Kingdom
  • Germany
  • France
  • Spain
  • Others
  • Middle East and Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • Others
  • Asia Pacific
  • Japan
  • China
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Others

