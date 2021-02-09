IPM Wins Silver Stevie® Award for Customer Service Department of the Year

FRESNO, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Prescription Management (IPM) has earned a Silver Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Department of the Year category in the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

IPM's approach to customer service is unique in the Pharmacy Benefits Management (PBM) industry in how it is configured. Rather than assigning a generalist, the Client Experience Team brings together a multi-disciplinary team of benefits experts, clinicians, and data analysts. It also includes a call center that's entirely staffed with licensed pharmacy technicians.

"We're thrilled to be recognized for providing exceptional customer service," said Rich Adams, IPM's president and chief operating officer. "When we came up with the idea to create a cross-functional Client Experience Team, we knew we were onto something. It's truly a winning combination of experts who have our members and clients best interests at heart."

The Stevie Awards recognize the world's top customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes were considered in this year's competition.

"Collaboration is one of IPM's core values," said Dondi Ballard, RPh, senior vice president of operations. "Each person on our team brings unique skills to the table. It's the combination of these skills and our ability to provide collaborative, high-touch service that really sets us apart."

About IPM

Integrated Prescription Management (IPM) is a full-service, middle market PBM that works with self-funded employer groups, brokers, TPAs, and behavioral health facilitates around the country. Founded in 2009, IPM provides personalized care, integrated data, and world-class service. The company is a four-time honoree on Inc. 5000's List of Fastest Growing Private Companies and was named PBM Provider of the Year by the Business Excellence Awards in 2014. IPM is headquartered in Fresno, CA and maintains regional offices in Dallas, TX and Atlanta, GA.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com

Sponsors of the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Debby Clark, Vice President, Marketing

Integrated Prescription Management (IPM)

[email protected] | 559.612.6205

SOURCE Integrated Prescription Management

Related Links

https://www.rxipm.com/

