iPNOTE Launches Next-Generation All-in-One IP Platform with Built-in AI and IP Services Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iPNOTE, an innovative IP Management Platform, announces the launch of its latest update, introducing a unified solution that integrates the online IP Management Platform, IP Services Marketplace, and an advanced AI IP Manager that is available in your favorite messenger.

iPNOTE Launches Next-Generation All-in-One IP Platform

"Designed to streamline intellectual property processes, iPNOTE is particularly effective for tech companies and startups operating globally," said Alex Levkin, CEO and founder of iPNOTE. "It offers a cost-efficient alternative to large legal departments and costly legal firms. By introducing direct access to hundreds of IP providers around the globe, our users reduce their IP costs by up to 5 times."

iPNOTE provides seamless IP management, allowing businesses to oversee their IP portfolios efficiently from one place. Users can start from scratch or upload their existing IP portfolios to benefit from the platform's registration tracking and compliance monitoring features.

To file for new patents or register trademarks and designs, the built-in IP Services Marketplace allows tech businesses to connect with a global network of more than 1000 IP law firms and software providers. Users can receive immediate recommendations from ranked providers across any jurisdiction, communicate with them, and pick the best offers within the same platform.

At the core of iPNOTE innovation is its AI IP Manager, which dramatically simplifies IP operations. The assistant automates protectability searches and portfolio management, streamlines task creation, suggests optimal service providers, and ensures deadlines are met without manual intervention. Minimizing the need for large legal teams delivers substantial savings and operational efficiency.

iPNOTE's all-in-one platform offers an accessible, scalable toolset, enabling tech companies and startups to protect and grow their intellectual property assets globally.

About iPNOTE

iPNOTE is a global all-in-one IP platform that brings together IP owners, law firms, and leading software solutions in a seamless online space. Powered by automation, AI, and smooth integrations, iPNOTE empowers users to efficiently manage all IP-related tasks from a single, centralized hub—reducing the cost of intellectual property management by up to fivefold.

For more information, please visit https://ipnote.pro/ .

