IPO Education Foundation Celebrates 20-Year Anniversary At FREE Virtual Awards Event Dec. 8-10

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The IPO Education Foundation (IPOEF) is hosting its annual awards ceremony in a FREE virtual celebration. The event will also commemorate the Foundation's 20th Anniversary of providing free educational programs, scholarships, events educating on the importance of intellectual property.

Free registration and program schedule can be found at IPOEF.org.

This year, IPOEF will honor Merck CEO Ken Frazier as Executive of the Year; the Hon. Kathleen O'Malley as the Distinguished IP Professional; and Impossible Foods CEO Pat Brown with the prestigious INVENTOR of the YEAR award. All honorees will have a special tribute video and participate in sessions that go in-depth about their careers and history with intellectual property. Additional bonuses for attendees include sessions on the COVID-19 pandemic with representatives from Johnson & Johnson, a diversity in innovation session featuring the renowned Dr. Lisa Cook to help kickstart the Foundation's new strategic priority of reaching underrepresented communities, a networking event, and a mixology event.

Intellectual Property Owners Association (IPO), established in 1972, is a 501(c)6 trade association for owners of patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets. IPO serves all intellectual property owners in all industries and all fields of technology. IPO advocates for effective and affordable IP ownership rights and provides a wide array of services to members, including: supporting member interests relating to legislative and international issues; analyzing current IP issues; information and educational services; and disseminating information to the public on the importance of intellectual property rights.

IPO has a related 501(c)3 foundation, the IPO Education Foundation. The IPO Education Foundation is devoted to educational and charitable activities designed to promote the value of intellectual property rights. IPO and the IPO Education Foundation share the same office location and IPO staff also support the Foundation.

